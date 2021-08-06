|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Second Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Southern Maryland
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Lancaster
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|York
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lexington
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Gastonia
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|West Virginia
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|High Point
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|Thursday’s Games
Long Island 13, Southern Maryland 6
Lancaster 17, York 12
Lexington 15, High Point 7
Gastonia 10, West Virginia 9, 10 innings
Southern Maryland 10, Lancaster 6
West Virginia 8, York 2
Gastonia 5, Lexington 3
Long Island 7, High Point 4
Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Gastonia at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
York at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Long Island at High Point, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 1 p.m.
York at West Virginia, 1:05 p.m.
Gastonia at Lexington, 5:05 p.m.
Long Island at High Point, 5:05 p.m.
