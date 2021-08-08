Trending:
Sports News

Atlantic League

The Associated Press
August 8, 2021 9:24 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 3 2 .600
Long Island 2 3 .400 1
Southern Maryland 2 3 .400 1
York 1 4 .200 2
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Gastonia 4 1 .800
West Virginia 4 1 .800
High Point 2 3 .400 2
Lexington 2 3 .400 2
Saturday’s Games

Lancaster 10, Southern Maryland 2

Gastonia 12, Lexington 4

West Virginia 6, York 5

High Point 5, Long Island 2

Sunday’s Games

Lancaster 8, Southern Maryland 6

West Virginia 7, York 5

Gastonia 14, Lexington 8

High Point 9, Long Island 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 2, 6 p.m.

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.

Lexington at High Point, 7:05 p.m.

