|Second Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|Long Island
|2
|3
|.400
|1
|Southern Maryland
|2
|3
|.400
|1
|York
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|West Virginia
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|High Point
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Lexington
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Saturday’s Games
Lancaster 10, Southern Maryland 2
Gastonia 12, Lexington 4
West Virginia 6, York 5
High Point 5, Long Island 2
Lancaster 8, Southern Maryland 6
West Virginia 7, York 5
Gastonia 14, Lexington 8
High Point 9, Long Island 1
No games scheduled
Southern Maryland at Long Island, 2, 6 p.m.
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
West Virginia at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.
Lexington at High Point, 7:05 p.m.
