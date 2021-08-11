|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Second Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Long Island
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Southern Maryland
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|York
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|West Virginia
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Gastonia
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Lexington
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|High Point
|2
|4
|.333
|3
___
Lancaster 8, Southern Maryland 6
West Virginia 7, York 5
Gastonia 14, Lexington 8
High Point 9, Long Island 1
No games scheduled
Long Island 6, Southern Maryland 5, 1st game
Southern Maryland at Long Island, 2nd game, ppd.
Lancaster 5, York 2
West Virginia 6, Gastonia 3
Lexington 7, High Point 5
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
West Virginia at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.
Lexington at High Point, 7:05 p.m.
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
West Virginia at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.
Lexington at High Point, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments