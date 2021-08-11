On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

Atlantic League

The Associated Press
August 11, 2021 12:24 am
< a min read
      
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 4 2 .667
Long Island 3 3 .500 1
Southern Maryland 2 4 .333 2
York 1 5 .167 3
South Division
W L Pct. GB
West Virginia 5 1 .833
Gastonia 4 2 .667 1
Lexington 3 3 .500 2
High Point 2 4 .333 3

___

Sunday’s Games

Lancaster 8, Southern Maryland 6

West Virginia 7, York 5

Gastonia 14, Lexington 8

High Point 9, Long Island 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Long Island 6, Southern Maryland 5, 1st game

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 2nd game, ppd.

Lancaster 5, York 2

West Virginia 6, Gastonia 3

Lexington 7, High Point 5

Wednesday’s Games

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

West Virginia at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.

Lexington at High Point, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

West Virginia at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.

Lexington at High Point, 7:05 p.m.

