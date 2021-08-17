Trending:
Sports News

Atlantic League

The Associated Press
August 17, 2021 10:49 pm
< a min read
      
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 7 4 .636
Southern Maryland 6 5 .545 1
Long Island 5 7 .455
York 3 8 .273 4
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Gastonia 8 4 .667
High Point 7 5 .545 1
West Virginia 6 6 .500 2
Lexington 4 7 .364

___

Sunday’s Games

Southern Maryland 4, Lexington 3, 1st game

Southern Maryland 15, Lexington 4, 2nd game

Gastonia 5, York 2, 1st game

Gastonia 7, York 2, 2nd game

High Point 5, West Virginia 3

Long Island 10, Lancaster 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Lancaster 3, Long Island 1

Southern Maryland 7, York 3

Gastonia 13, West Virginia 11, 6 innings

High Point 4, Lexington 1

Wednesday’s Games

Lexington at High Point, 12:05 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

West Virginia at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

West Virginia at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.

Lexington at High Point, 7:05 p.m.

