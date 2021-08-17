|At A Glance
|Second Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|Southern Maryland
|6
|5
|.545
|1
|Long Island
|5
|7
|.455
|2½
|York
|3
|8
|.273
|4
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|High Point
|7
|5
|.545
|1
|West Virginia
|6
|6
|.500
|2
|Lexington
|4
|7
|.364
|3½
___
Southern Maryland 4, Lexington 3, 1st game
Southern Maryland 15, Lexington 4, 2nd game
Gastonia 5, York 2, 1st game
Gastonia 7, York 2, 2nd game
High Point 5, West Virginia 3
Long Island 10, Lancaster 2
No games scheduled
Lancaster 3, Long Island 1
Southern Maryland 7, York 3
Gastonia 13, West Virginia 11, 6 innings
High Point 4, Lexington 1
Lexington at High Point, 12:05 p.m.
Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
West Virginia at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.
Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
West Virginia at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.
Lexington at High Point, 7:05 p.m.
