At A Glance All Times EDT Second Half North Division W L Pct. GB Lancaster 7 4 .636 — Southern Maryland 7 5 .583 ½ Long Island 5 7 .417 2½ York 3 9 .250 4½ South Division W L Pct. GB Gastonia 8 5 .615 — High Point 8 5 .615 — West Virginia 7 6 .538 1 Lexington 4 8 .333 3½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lancaster 3, Long Island 1

Southern Maryland 7, York 3

Gastonia 13, West Virginia 11, 6 innings

High Point 4, Lexington 1

Wednesday’s Games

High Point 5, Lexington 4

Long Island at Lancaster, ppd.

Southern Maryland 5, York 3

West Virginia 7, Gastonia 2

Thursday’s Games

Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

West Virginia at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.

Lexington at High Point, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Gastonia at York, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

High Point at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.

