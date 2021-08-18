|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Second Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|Southern Maryland
|7
|5
|.583
|½
|Long Island
|5
|7
|.417
|2½
|York
|3
|9
|.250
|4½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|High Point
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|West Virginia
|7
|6
|.538
|1
|Lexington
|4
|8
|.333
|3½
___
Lancaster 3, Long Island 1
Southern Maryland 7, York 3
Gastonia 13, West Virginia 11, 6 innings
High Point 4, Lexington 1
High Point 5, Lexington 4
Long Island at Lancaster, ppd.
Southern Maryland 5, York 3
West Virginia 7, Gastonia 2
Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
West Virginia at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.
Lexington at High Point, 7:05 p.m.
Gastonia at York, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
High Point at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments