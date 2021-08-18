Trending:
Sports News

Atlantic League

The Associated Press
August 18, 2021 11:22 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 7 4 .636
Southern Maryland 7 5 .583 ½
Long Island 5 7 .417
York 3 9 .250
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Gastonia 8 5 .615
High Point 8 5 .615
West Virginia 7 6 .538 1
Lexington 4 8 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lancaster 3, Long Island 1

Southern Maryland 7, York 3

Gastonia 13, West Virginia 11, 6 innings

High Point 4, Lexington 1

Wednesday’s Games

High Point 5, Lexington 4

Long Island at Lancaster, ppd.

Southern Maryland 5, York 3

West Virginia 7, Gastonia 2

Thursday’s Games

Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

West Virginia at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.

Lexington at High Point, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Gastonia at York, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

High Point at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.

