Sports News

Atlantic League

The Associated Press
August 20, 2021 12:52 am
All Times EDT
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 8 4 .667
Southern Maryland 7 5 .583 1
Long Island 5 8 .385
York 3 9 .250 5
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Gastonia 9 5 .643
High Point 9 5 .643
West Virginia 7 7 .500 2
Lexington 4 9 .308

___

Wednesday’s Games

High Point 5, Lexington 4

Long Island at Lancaster, ppd.

Southern Maryland 5, York 3

West Virginia 7, Gastonia 2

Thursday’s Games

Lancaster 9, Long Island 8

York at Southern Maryland, ppd.

Gastonia 7, West Virginia 6, 12 innings

High Point 10, Lexington 7

Friday’s Games

Gastonia at York, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

High Point at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Gastonia at York, noon

Gastonia at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

