At A Glance All Times EDT Second Half North Division W L Pct. GB Lancaster 8 4 .667 — Southern Maryland 7 5 .583 1 Long Island 5 8 .385 3½ York 3 9 .250 5 South Division W L Pct. GB Gastonia 9 5 .643 — High Point 9 5 .643 — West Virginia 7 7 .500 2 Lexington 4 9 .308 4½

___

Wednesday’s Games

High Point 5, Lexington 4

Long Island at Lancaster, ppd.

Southern Maryland 5, York 3

West Virginia 7, Gastonia 2

Thursday’s Games

Lancaster 9, Long Island 8

York at Southern Maryland, ppd.

Gastonia 7, West Virginia 6, 12 innings

High Point 10, Lexington 7

Friday’s Games

Gastonia at York, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

High Point at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Gastonia at York, noon

Gastonia at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

