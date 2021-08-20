|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Second Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Southern Maryland
|7
|5
|.583
|1
|Long Island
|5
|8
|.385
|3½
|York
|3
|9
|.250
|5
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|High Point
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|West Virginia
|7
|7
|.500
|2
|Lexington
|4
|9
|.308
|4½
___
High Point 5, Lexington 4
Long Island at Lancaster, ppd.
Southern Maryland 5, York 3
West Virginia 7, Gastonia 2
Lancaster 9, Long Island 8
York at Southern Maryland, ppd.
Gastonia 7, West Virginia 6, 12 innings
High Point 10, Lexington 7
Gastonia at York, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
High Point at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.
Gastonia at York, noon
Gastonia at York, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
