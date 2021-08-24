|At A Glance
|Second Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|8
|8
|.500
|—
|Southern Maryland
|8
|8
|.500
|—
|Long Island
|7
|10
|.412
|1½
|York
|5
|11
|.312
|3
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|High Point
|11
|7
|.611
|1
|West Virginia
|11
|7
|.611
|1
|Lexington
|6
|11
|.353
|5½
___
High Point 8, Lexington 5
West Virginia 5, Lancaster 4
Southern Maryland 13, Long Island 2
Gastonia at York, ppd.
No games scheduled
Lexington 12, Lancaster 10
West Virginia 5, Southern Maryland 3
York 6, Long Island 3
Gastonia 10, High Point 6
Lexington at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
West Virginia at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.
Lexington at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
West Virginia at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.
