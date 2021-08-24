Trending:
Atlantic League

The Associated Press
August 24, 2021 11:07 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 8 8 .500
Southern Maryland 8 8 .500
Long Island 7 10 .412
York 5 11 .312 3
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Gastonia 12 6 .667
High Point 11 7 .611 1
West Virginia 11 7 .611 1
Lexington 6 11 .353

___

Sunday’s Games

High Point 8, Lexington 5

West Virginia 5, Lancaster 4

Southern Maryland 13, Long Island 2

Gastonia at York, ppd.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Lexington 12, Lancaster 10

West Virginia 5, Southern Maryland 3

York 6, Long Island 3

Gastonia 10, High Point 6

Wednesday’s Games

Lexington at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Lexington at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.

