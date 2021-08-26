|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Second Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|10
|8
|.556
|—
|Lancaster
|9
|9
|.500
|1
|York
|7
|11
|.389
|3
|Long Island
|7
|12
|.368
|3½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|13
|7
|.650
|—
|Gastonia
|12
|8
|.600
|1
|West Virginia
|11
|9
|.550
|2
|Lexington
|7
|12
|.368
|5½
___
Lancaster 6, Lexington 3
Southern Maryland 7, West Virginia 5
York 7, Long Island 2
High Point 16, Gastonia 10
Lexington 9, Lancaster 4
Southern Maryland 18, West Virginia 2
York 6, Long Island 4
High Point 10, Gastonia 9
West Virginia at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.
Lexington at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.
Long Island at High Point, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.
Lexington at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.
Long Island at High Point, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Lancaster, 1 p.m.
Southern Maryland at York, 2 p.m.
Lexington at Gastonia, 4:50 p.m.
Long Island at High Point, 5:05 p.m.
