Atlantic League

The Associated Press
August 26, 2021 11:32 pm
< a min read
      
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Southern Maryland 10 8 .556
Lancaster 9 9 .500 1
York 7 11 .389 3
Long Island 7 12 .368
South Division
W L Pct. GB
High Point 13 7 .650
Gastonia 12 8 .600 1
West Virginia 11 9 .550 2
Lexington 7 12 .368

___

Wednesday’s Games

Lancaster 6, Lexington 3

Southern Maryland 7, West Virginia 5

York 7, Long Island 2

High Point 16, Gastonia 10

Thursday’s Games

Lexington 9, Lancaster 4

Southern Maryland 18, West Virginia 2

York 6, Long Island 4

High Point 10, Gastonia 9

Friday’s Games

West Virginia at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.

Long Island at High Point, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

West Virginia at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.

Long Island at High Point, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

West Virginia at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Southern Maryland at York, 2 p.m.

Lexington at Gastonia, 4:50 p.m.

Long Island at High Point, 5:05 p.m.

