Atlantic League

The Associated Press
August 31, 2021 11:31 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 12 10 .545
Southern Maryland 12 10 .545
Long Island 10 14 .417 3
York 9 14 .391
South Division
W L Pct. GB
High Point 15 9 .625
Gastonia 13 11 .542 2
West Virginia 12 11 .522
Lexington 9 13 .409 5

___

Sunday’s Games

Lancaster 11, West Virginia 1

Southern Maryland 2, York 1, 1st Game

York 10, Southern Maryland 6, 2nd game

Lexington 26, Gastonia 12

Long Island 5, High Point 3

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Long Island 6, York 5, 1st game

York 7, Long Island 6, 2nd game

West Virginia at Lexington, ppd.

Lancaster 8, Southern Maryland 5

High Point 14, Gastonia 4

Wednesday’s Games

West Virginia at Lexington, 2, 5:11 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at High Point, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Lexington, 6:31 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at High Point, 7:05 p.m.

