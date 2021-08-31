|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Second Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|12
|10
|.545
|—
|Southern Maryland
|12
|10
|.545
|—
|Long Island
|10
|14
|.417
|3
|York
|9
|14
|.391
|3½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|15
|9
|.625
|—
|Gastonia
|13
|11
|.542
|2
|West Virginia
|12
|11
|.522
|2½
|Lexington
|9
|13
|.409
|5
___
Lancaster 11, West Virginia 1
Southern Maryland 2, York 1, 1st Game
York 10, Southern Maryland 6, 2nd game
Lexington 26, Gastonia 12
Long Island 5, High Point 3
No games scheduled
Long Island 6, York 5, 1st game
York 7, Long Island 6, 2nd game
West Virginia at Lexington, ppd.
Lancaster 8, Southern Maryland 5
High Point 14, Gastonia 4
West Virginia at Lexington, 2, 5:11 p.m.
Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at High Point, 7:05 p.m.
Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.
West Virginia at Lexington, 6:31 p.m.
Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at High Point, 7:05 p.m.
