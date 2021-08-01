Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

ATP World Tour Atlanta Open Results

The Associated Press
August 1, 2021 7:09 pm
< a min read
      

Sunday

At Atlanta Station

Atlanta

Purse: $555,995

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

ATLANTA (AP) _ Results Sunday from Atlanta Open at Atlanta Station (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Championship

John Isner (6), United States, def. Brandon Nakashima, United States, 7-6 (8), 7-5.

Men’s Doubles

Championship

Reilly Opelka, United States, and Jannik Sinner, Italy, def. Steve Johnson, United States, and Jordan Thompson, Australia, 6-4, 6-7 (6), 10-3.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Seattle area law enforcement officers train with US Coast Guard