ATP World Tour Atlanta Open Results

Sunday

At Atlanta Station

Atlanta

Purse: $555,995

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

ATLANTA (AP) _ Results Sunday from Atlanta Open at Atlanta Station (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Championship

John Isner (6), United States, def. Brandon Nakashima, United States, 7-6 (8), 7-5.

Men’s Doubles

Championship

Reilly Opelka, United States, and Jannik Sinner, Italy, def. Steve Johnson, United States, and Jordan Thompson, Australia, 6-4, 6-7 (6), 10-3.

