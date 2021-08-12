On Air: Panel Discussions
ATP World Tour Rogers Cup Results

The Associated Press
August 12, 2021 11:54 am
Thursday

At Aviva Centre

Toronto

Purse: $2,850,975

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

TORONTO (AP) _ Results Thursday from Rogers Cup at Aviva Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Casper Ruud (6), Norway, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 6-4, 6-3.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (3), Greece, def. Karen Khachanov, Russia, 6-3, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Luke Saville, Australia, def. Cristian Garin, Chile, and Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 1-0, ret.

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (3), Britain, def. Andrey Golubev, Kazakhstan, and Andreas Mies, Germany, 6-3, 6-2.

