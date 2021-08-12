ATP World Tour Rogers Cup Results

Thursday
At Aviva Centre
Toronto
Purse: $2,850,975
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
TORONTO (AP) _ Results Thursday from Rogers Cup at Aviva Centre (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 16
Casper Ruud (6), Norway, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 6-4, 6-3.
Stefanos Tsitsipas (3), Greece, def. Karen Khachanov, Russia, 6-3, 6-2.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Luke Saville, Australia, def. Cristian Garin, Chile, and Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 1-0, ret.
Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (3), Britain, def. Andrey Golubev, Kazakhstan, and Andreas Mies, Germany, 6-3, 6-2.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments