Sports News

ATP World Tour Winston-Salem Open Results

The Associated Press
August 24, 2021 3:55 pm
< a min read
      

Tuesday

At Wake Forest University

Winston-Salem, N.C.

Purse: $717,955

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Winston-Salem Open at Wake Forest University (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Benoit Paire (12), France, def. Gilles Simon, France, 6-3, 6-3.

Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, def. Federico Coria, Argentina, 6-4, 6-2.

Pablo Carreno Busta (1), Spain, def. Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

Jan-Lennard Struff (9), Germany, def. Gianluca Mager, Italy, 6-2, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, def. Andrey Golubev, Kazakhstan, and Andreas Mies, Germany, 6-2, 5-7, 11-9.

Sports News

