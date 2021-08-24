ATP World Tour Winston-Salem Open Results

Tuesday
At Wake Forest University
Winston-Salem, N.C.
Purse: $717,955
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Winston-Salem Open at Wake Forest University (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Benoit Paire (12), France, def. Gilles Simon, France, 6-3, 6-3.
Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, def. Federico Coria, Argentina, 6-4, 6-2.
Pablo Carreno Busta (1), Spain, def. Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.
Jan-Lennard Struff (9), Germany, def. Gianluca Mager, Italy, 6-2, 6-2.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, def. Andrey Golubev, Kazakhstan, and Andreas Mies, Germany, 6-2, 5-7, 11-9.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments