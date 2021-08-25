On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

ATP World Tour Winston-Salem Open Results

The Associated Press
August 25, 2021 4:17 pm
< a min read
      

Wednesday

At Wake Forest University

Winston-Salem, N.C.

Purse: $717,955

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Winston-Salem Open at Wake Forest University (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, def. Jan-Lennard Struff (9), Germany, 6-2, 6-1.

Pablo Carreno Busta (1), Spain, def. Dominik Koepfer (16), Germany, 6-2, 6-3.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|23 IEEE BIGDATASERVICE 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Park Service celebrates 105th birthday