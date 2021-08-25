ATP World Tour Winston-Salem Open Results

Wednesday

At Wake Forest University

Winston-Salem, N.C.

Purse: $717,955

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Winston-Salem Open at Wake Forest University (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, def. Jan-Lennard Struff (9), Germany, 6-2, 6-1.

Pablo Carreno Busta (1), Spain, def. Dominik Koepfer (16), Germany, 6-2, 6-3.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.