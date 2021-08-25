ATP World Tour Winston-Salem Open Results

Wednesday
At Wake Forest University
Winston-Salem, N.C.
Purse: $717,955
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Winston-Salem Open at Wake Forest University (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 16
Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, def. Jan-Lennard Struff (9), Germany, 6-2, 6-1.
Pablo Carreno Busta (1), Spain, def. Dominik Koepfer (16), Germany, 6-2, 6-3.
