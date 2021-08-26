ATP World Tour Winston-Salem Open Results

Thursday

At Wake Forest University

Winston-Salem, N.C.

Purse: $717,955

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) _ Results Thursday from Winston-Salem Open at Wake Forest University (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, def. Oliver Marach and Philipp Oswald, Austria, 6-3, 6-3.

