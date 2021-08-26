ATP World Tour Winston-Salem Open Results

Thursday
At Wake Forest University
Winston-Salem, N.C.
Purse: $717,955
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) _ Results Thursday from Winston-Salem Open at Wake Forest University (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Doubles
Semifinals
Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, def. Oliver Marach and Philipp Oswald, Austria, 6-3, 6-3.
