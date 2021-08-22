Trending:
ATP World Tour Winston-Salem Open Results

The Associated Press
August 22, 2021 5:01 pm
Sunday

At Wake Forest University

Winston-Salem, N.C.

Purse: $717,955

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) _ Results Sunday from Winston-Salem Open at Wake Forest University (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Qualification

Tung-Lin Wu (7), Taiwan, def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert (3), France, 6-4, 6-3.

Alexei Popyrin (1), Australia, def. Yosuke Watanuki (6), Japan, 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.

Denis Kudla (2), United States, def. Max Purcell (5), Australia, 6-4, 5-7, 6-2.

Lucas Pouille (4), France, def. Noah Rubin (8), United States, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Men’s Singles

Round of 64

Marco Cecchinato, Italy, def. Tennys Sandgren, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, def. Norbert Gombos, Slovakia, 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-2.

Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, def. James Duckworth, Australia, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (5).

Andy Murray, Britain, def. Noah Rubin, United States, 6-2, 6-0.

Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, 6-2, 7-5.

