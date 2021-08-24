Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Auburn coordinator recovers from breakthrough COVID case

The Associated Press
August 24, 2021 2:58 pm
1 min read
      

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn defensive coordinator Derek Mason said he has tested positive for COVID-19, like head coach Bryan Harsin.

Mason said in a Twiter post that he is fully vaccinated and has recovered, urging others to get the shots. Harsin has declined to reveal whether he has been vaccinated.

“Having lost two family members to COVID last year as well as being the father of a daughter who is immunocompromised, I understand why I made the decision to vaccinate,” Mason said. “I can only speak for my own decision, but for those who are on the fence, I encourage you to look at ‘your why’ and consider protecting yourself, your loved ones and the healthcare workers who are working so tirelessly to save lives. I am thankful I did.”

Harsin, who tested positive on Aug. 19, is isolating at home for at least 10 days leading up to Auburn’s opener Sept. 4 against Akron.

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the ways agencies are seeking to disrupt, dismantle and limit the damage of cyber attacks in this free e-book.

He said at Southeastern Conference media days that the Tigers were about 60% vaccinated but said later that the number had improved since then. Harsin didn’t offer specific numbers.

Teams reaching the SEC recommended 85% vaccination threshold can stop regularly testing players, coaches and staff members regardless of their vaccination status. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said at media days in July that six of the 14 teams had reached that threshold. Auburn division rivals Mississippi, Alabama, LSU, Arkansas and Texas A&M have announced that they’ve met the 85% standard.

About 36% of Alabama residents are fully vaccinated, the lowest rate in the country.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|23 FedID 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Veteran LeToi Adams makes game-winning basket in double overtime at 40th National Veterans Wheelchair Games