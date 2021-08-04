Austin FC 3, Houston 2

|Houston
First Half_1, Austin FC, Pochettino, 1 (Cascante), 7th minute; 2, Houston, Pasher, 4, 27th; 3, Austin FC, Pochettino, 2, 45th+1.
Second Half_4, Austin FC, Dominguez, 4 (Fagundez), 56th; 5, Houston, Picault, 3, 86th.
Goalies_Houston, Marko Maric, Michael Nelson; Austin FC, Brad Stuver, Andrew Tarbell.
Yellow Cards_Dorsey, Houston, 79th; Stroud, Austin FC, 83rd.
Red Cards_Ceren, Houston, 20th.
Referee_Joseph Dickerson. Assistant Referees_Eric Weisbrod, Gjovalin Bori, Kevin Terry Jr. 4th Official_Elton Garcia.
Lineups
Houston_Marko Maric; Teenage Hadebe, Sam Junqua (Adam Lundqvist, 65th), Tim Parker, Tyler Pasher (Griffin Dorsey, 32nd), Zarek Valentin; Darwin Ceren, Joe Corona (Mateo Bajamich, 90th), Fafa Picault, Matias Vera (Boniek Garcia, 65th); Corey Baird (Memo Rodriguez, 65th).
Austin FC_Brad Stuver; Matt Besler, Julio Cascante (Jhohan Romana, 64th), Zan Kolmanic; Sebastian Berhalter, Diego Fagundez (Rodney Redes, 77th), Hector Jimenez (Nick Lima, 64th), Tomas Pochettino, Alexander Ring (Daniel Pereira, 64th); Cecilio Dominguez (Jared Stroud, 71st), Jon Gallagher.
