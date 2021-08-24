On Air: Off The Shelf
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Bajrami tackles FIFA rules on switching national teams

The Associated Press
August 24, 2021 11:12 am
< a min read
      

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Challenging FIFA rules on how players can switch national teams, midfielder Nedim Bajrami and the Albanian soccer federation had their case heard by sport’s highest court on Tuesday.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said the appeal hearing was held remotely by video link. No target date was set for a verdict.

Bajrami, a No. 10 playmaker at newly promoted Serie A club Empoli, was blocked by FIFA this year from changing his eligibility to Albania from Switzerland.

The 22-year-old Bajrami represented Switzerland, where he grew up, from youth level to the under-21 team through 2020.

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the ways agencies are seeking to disrupt, dismantle and limit the damage of cyber attacks in this free e-book.

His split with Switzerland came in March when he declined selection for the U21 European Championship.

However, FIFA rejected the application by Bajrami and Albanian officials to change his eligibility to Albania from Switzerland.

FIFA ruled that although Bajrami has family ties to Albania, he did not already have formal dual-nationality status when he began playing for Switzerland.

FIFA relaxed its rules on eligibility last year to extend the circumstances when dual-national players could change, but Bajrami’s case was judged still not to comply.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|23 FedID 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Veteran LeToi Adams makes game-winning basket in double overtime at 40th National Veterans Wheelchair Games