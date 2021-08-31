Baltimore 4, Toronto 2

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 4 4 4 4 10 Mullins cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .304 Mountcastle 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .268 Hays rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .247 Santander dh 2 1 0 0 2 1 .248 Urías 3b-2b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .272 Severino c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .236 Mateo ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .324 McKenna lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .194 Jones 2b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .130 Gutierrez 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .201

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 6 2 4 6 Springer dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .266 1-Dyson pr-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Semien 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .267 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .313 Bichette ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .286 Hernández rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .294 Gurriel Jr. lf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .270 Grichuk cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .239 Smith 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .130 a-Valera ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .217 Jansen c 1 1 1 1 1 0 .183 b-Dickerson ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .286 McGuire c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .268 c-Kirk ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .264

Baltimore 000 003 100_4 4 0 Toronto 001 001 000_2 6 1

a-grounded out for Smith in the 7th. b-singled for Jansen in the 7th. c-grounded out for McGuire in the 9th.

1-ran for Springer in the 7th.

E_Cimber (2). LOB_Baltimore 4, Toronto 8. 2B_Mountcastle (22), Urías (13), Bichette (23). HR_Jansen (6), off Akin; Guerrero Jr. (39), off López. RBIs_Hays (49), Urías 2 (36), Jones (1), Jansen (11), Guerrero Jr. (96). SB_Mullins (25).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Urías, Severino); Toronto 3 (Smith, Grichuk, Guerrero Jr.). RISP_Baltimore 3 for 7; Toronto 0 for 6.

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Akin, W, 2-8 5 2 1 1 3 5 85 6.90 López, H, 1 1 2-3 3 1 1 1 0 26 6.13 Wells, H, 1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 15 3.54 Sulser, S, 6-8 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.12

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ryu, L, 12-8 5 2-3 3 3 3 3 6 95 3.92 Cimber 1 1-3 1 1 0 1 3 26 1.88 Richards 2 0 0 0 0 1 25 3.57

Inherited runners-scored_Wells 2-0, Cimber 1-0. WP_Ryu.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Ben May.

T_2:55. A_13,963 (53,506).

