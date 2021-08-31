Trending:
Baltimore 4, Toronto 2

The Associated Press
August 31, 2021 10:15 pm
1 min read
      
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 4 4 4 4 10
Mullins cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .304
Mountcastle 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .268
Hays rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .247
Santander dh 2 1 0 0 2 1 .248
Urías 3b-2b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .272
Severino c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .236
Mateo ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .324
McKenna lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .194
Jones 2b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .130
Gutierrez 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .201
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 2 6 2 4 6
Springer dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .266
1-Dyson pr-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Semien 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .267
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .313
Bichette ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .286
Hernández rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .294
Gurriel Jr. lf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .270
Grichuk cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .239
Smith 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .130
a-Valera ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .217
Jansen c 1 1 1 1 1 0 .183
b-Dickerson ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .286
McGuire c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .268
c-Kirk ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .264
Baltimore 000 003 100_4 4 0
Toronto 001 001 000_2 6 1

a-grounded out for Smith in the 7th. b-singled for Jansen in the 7th. c-grounded out for McGuire in the 9th.

1-ran for Springer in the 7th.

E_Cimber (2). LOB_Baltimore 4, Toronto 8. 2B_Mountcastle (22), Urías (13), Bichette (23). HR_Jansen (6), off Akin; Guerrero Jr. (39), off López. RBIs_Hays (49), Urías 2 (36), Jones (1), Jansen (11), Guerrero Jr. (96). SB_Mullins (25).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Urías, Severino); Toronto 3 (Smith, Grichuk, Guerrero Jr.). RISP_Baltimore 3 for 7; Toronto 0 for 6.

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Akin, W, 2-8 5 2 1 1 3 5 85 6.90
López, H, 1 1 2-3 3 1 1 1 0 26 6.13
Wells, H, 1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 15 3.54
Sulser, S, 6-8 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.12
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ryu, L, 12-8 5 2-3 3 3 3 3 6 95 3.92
Cimber 1 1-3 1 1 0 1 3 26 1.88
Richards 2 0 0 0 0 1 25 3.57

Inherited runners-scored_Wells 2-0, Cimber 1-0. WP_Ryu.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Ben May.

T_2:55. A_13,963 (53,506).

