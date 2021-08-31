Baltimore 4, Toronto 2

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|4
|4
|4
|10
|
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.304
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Hays rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|Santander dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.248
|Urías 3b-2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.272
|Severino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Mateo ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.324
|McKenna lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.194
|Jones 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.130
|Gutierrez 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|4
|6
|
|Springer dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|1-Dyson pr-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.313
|Bichette ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.270
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Smith 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.130
|a-Valera ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Jansen c
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.183
|b-Dickerson ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|McGuire c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|c-Kirk ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Baltimore
|000
|003
|100_4
|4
|0
|Toronto
|001
|001
|000_2
|6
|1
a-grounded out for Smith in the 7th. b-singled for Jansen in the 7th. c-grounded out for McGuire in the 9th.
1-ran for Springer in the 7th.
E_Cimber (2). LOB_Baltimore 4, Toronto 8. 2B_Mountcastle (22), Urías (13), Bichette (23). HR_Jansen (6), off Akin; Guerrero Jr. (39), off López. RBIs_Hays (49), Urías 2 (36), Jones (1), Jansen (11), Guerrero Jr. (96). SB_Mullins (25).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Urías, Severino); Toronto 3 (Smith, Grichuk, Guerrero Jr.). RISP_Baltimore 3 for 7; Toronto 0 for 6.
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Akin, W, 2-8
|5
|
|2
|1
|1
|3
|5
|85
|6.90
|López, H, 1
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|26
|6.13
|Wells, H, 1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|3.54
|Sulser, S, 6-8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.12
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryu, L, 12-8
|5
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|6
|95
|3.92
|Cimber
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|26
|1.88
|Richards
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|3.57
Inherited runners-scored_Wells 2-0, Cimber 1-0. WP_Ryu.
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Ben May.
T_2:55. A_13,963 (53,506).
