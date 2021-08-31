Baltimore 4, Toronto 2

Baltimore Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 4 4 4 Totals 33 2 6 2 Mullins cf 3 0 0 0 Springer dh 4 0 0 0 Mountcastle 1b 4 1 1 0 Dyson pr-dh 1 0 0 0 Hays rf 4 1 1 1 Semien 2b 4 0 1 0 Santander dh 2 1 0 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 1 1 1 Urías 3b-2b 4 0 1 2 Bichette ss 3 0 1 0 Severino c 4 0 0 0 Hernández rf 4 0 1 0 Mateo ss 3 1 0 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 2 0 0 0 McKenna lf 4 0 0 0 Grichuk cf 4 0 0 0 Jones 2b 3 0 1 1 Smith 3b 2 0 0 0 Gutierrez 3b 0 0 0 0 Valera ph-3b 2 0 0 0 Jansen c 1 1 1 1 Dickerson ph 1 0 1 0 McGuire c 0 0 0 0 Kirk ph 1 0 0 0

Baltimore 000 003 100 — 4 Toronto 001 001 000 — 2

E_Cimber (2). LOB_Baltimore 4, Toronto 8. 2B_Mountcastle (22), Urías (13), Bichette (23). HR_Jansen (6), Guerrero Jr. (39). SB_Mullins (25).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore Akin W,2-8 5 2 1 1 3 5 López H,1 1 2-3 3 1 1 1 0 Wells H,1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Sulser S,6-8 1 0 0 0 0 1

Toronto Ryu L,12-8 5 2-3 3 3 3 3 6 Cimber 1 1-3 1 1 0 1 3 Richards 2 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Ryu.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Ben May.

T_2:55. A_13,963 (53,506).

