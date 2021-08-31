Baltimore 4, Toronto 2

|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|4
|4
|4
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Springer dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Dyson pr-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hays rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Santander dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Urías 3b-2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Bichette ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Severino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mateo ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKenna lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jones 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Smith 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gutierrez 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Valera ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Jansen c
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dickerson ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McGuire c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kirk ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Baltimore
|000
|003
|100
|—
|4
|Toronto
|001
|001
|000
|—
|2
E_Cimber (2). LOB_Baltimore 4, Toronto 8. 2B_Mountcastle (22), Urías (13), Bichette (23). HR_Jansen (6), Guerrero Jr. (39). SB_Mullins (25).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Akin W,2-8
|5
|
|2
|1
|1
|3
|5
|López H,1
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Wells H,1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sulser S,6-8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ryu L,12-8
|5
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|6
|Cimber
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Richards
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Ryu.
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Ben May.
T_2:55. A_13,963 (53,506).
