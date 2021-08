BARCELONA (AP) — Barcelona said Thursday that Lionel Messi will not stay with the club.

Barcelona said in a statement that a deal between the club and the player for a new contract had been reached but financial “obstacles” made it impossible for the player to remain with the club.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.