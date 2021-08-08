Barracuda Championship Scores

|Sunday
|At Tahoe Mountain Club – Old Greenwood
|Truckee, Calif.
|Yardage: 7,425; Par: 71
|Modified Stableford scoring awards 8 points for a double eagle; 5 for an eagle; 2 for a birdie; zero for a par; minus 1 for a bogey; and minus 3 for worse than bogey
|Purse: $3.5 Million
|Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses
|Final Round
Erik van Rooyen (300), $630,000;7-17-10-16:-:50
Andrew Putnam (165), $381,500;10-15-9-11;-;45
Scott Piercy (105), $241,500;10-15-8-11;-;44
Adam Schenk (80), $171,500;8-19-11-5;-;43
Brandon Hagy (65), $143,500;9-9-5-18;-;41
Roger Sloan (60), $126,875;11-4-11-14;-;40
Joel Dahmen (53), $113,750;16-10-7-5;-;38
Gary Woodland (53), $113,750;2-14-10-12;-;38
Sean O’Hair (43), $98,875;1-11-17-7;-;36
Vincent Whaley (43), $98,875;7-9-12-8;-;36
Lee Hodges, $84,875;3-13-2-17;-;35
Bo Van Pelt (36), $84,875;3-15-9-8;-;35
Taylor Pendrith, $70,875;3-13-14-4;-;34
Patrick Rodgers (32), $70,875;3-7-11-13;-;34
Austin Cook (30), $60,375;1-12-1-19;-;33
Greyson Sigg, $60,375;2-8-12-11;-;33
Harold Varner III (30), $60,375;1-14-12-6;-;33
Maverick McNealy (29), $51,625;9-9-9-5;-;32
Scott Stallings (29), $51,625;4-8-10-10;-;32
Joseph Bramlett (27), $42,875;10-6-4-11;-;31
Scott Harrington (27), $42,875;13-12-2-4;-;31
Michael Thompson (27), $42,875;12-5-6-8;-;31
Aaron Baddeley (23), $32,375;3-10-11-6;-;30
Ryan Brehm (23), $32,375;3-13-6-8;-;30
John Huh (23), $32,375;4-10-3-13;-;30
Robby Shelton (23), $32,375;7-5-8-10;-;30
Emiliano Grillo (19), $26,075;12-17-2–2;-;29
Bill Haas (19), $26,075;7-5-4-13;-;29
Ben Taylor (19), $26,075;3-19-7-0;-;29
Branden Grace (16), $22,400;6-8-7-7;-;28
Nelson Ledesma (16), $22,400;10-8-8-2;-;28
Pat Perez (16), $22,400;6-4-5-13;-;28
Kevin Tway (16), $22,400;3-7-8-10;-;28
Mark Baldwin, $18,235;8-7-5-7;-;27
Greg Chalmers (12), $18,235;9-6-12-0;-;27
Brice Garnett (12), $18,235;-1-15-8-5;-;27
Sam Ryder (12), $18,235;5-12-3-7;-;27
Sahith Theegala, $18,235;10-7-2-8;-;27
John Pak, $15,225;10-12-2-2;-;26
Mito Pereira (10), $15,225;7-3-8-8;-;26
Davis Thompson, $15,225;8-6-5-7;-;26
Stephan Jaeger, $13,825;14-3-6-2;-;25
Tyler Duncan (7), $12,075;5-9-5-5;-;24
Mark Hubbard (7), $12,075;10-3-4-7;-;24
Chez Reavie (7), $12,075;9-5-6-4;-;24
Nick Watney (7), $12,075;8-3-5-8;-;24
Fabián Gómez (6), $10,045;7-6-0-10;-;23
Satoshi Kodaira (6), $10,045;5-6-6-6;-;23
MJ Daffue, $9,135;8-3-1-10;-;22
Doc Redman (5), $9,135;5-7-6-4;-;22
Andrew Landry (5), $8,598;2-8-6-5;-;21
Troy Merritt (5), $8,598;5-8-7-1;-;21
Kris Ventura (5), $8,598;7-6-5-3;-;21
Paul Barjon, $8,155;6-13–5-6;-;20
Michael Feagles, $8,155;4-8-9–1;-;20
Chesson Hadley (4), $8,155;5-5-8-2;-;20
Tom Lewis (4), $8,155;1-11-0-8;-;20
Thomas Pieters, $8,155;3-9-5-3;-;20
Mark Anderson (3), $7,805;10-7-2-0;-;19
Jonathan Byrd (3), $7,805;1-11-8- -1;-;19
Michael Gligic (3), $7,805;7-3-5-4;-;19
Bo Hoag (3), $7,805;7-4-5-3;-;19
Richy Werenski (3), $7,805;8-11–1-1;-;19
Chris Baker (3), $7,560;9-1-4-3;-;17
Cameron Percy (3), $7,560;5-13–1-0;-;17
Sebastian Cappelen (2), $7,385;4-6–4-9;-;15
Rhein Gibson (2), $7,385;6-4-2-3;-;15
Chase Seiffert (2), $7,385;2-9-2-2;-;15
Sangmoon Bae (2), $7,245;6-7-4–3;-;14
Camilo Villegas (2), $7,175;3-7-2-0;-;12
