Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Barracuda Championship Scores

The Associated Press
August 8, 2021 9:53 pm
2 min read
      
Sunday
At Tahoe Mountain Club – Old Greenwood
Truckee, Calif.
Yardage: 7,425; Par: 71
Modified Stableford scoring awards 8 points for a double eagle; 5 for an eagle; 2 for a birdie; zero for a par; minus 1 for a bogey; and minus 3 for worse than bogey
Purse: $3.5 Million
Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses
Final Round

Erik van Rooyen (300), $630,000;7-17-10-16:-:50

Andrew Putnam (165), $381,500;10-15-9-11;-;45

Scott Piercy (105), $241,500;10-15-8-11;-;44

Adam Schenk (80), $171,500;8-19-11-5;-;43

        Insight by Zoom: Experts from NASA and the Pacific Northwest National Lab will explore how the culture change brought on by the pandemic will continue in the hybrid workforce in this free webinar.

Brandon Hagy (65), $143,500;9-9-5-18;-;41

Roger Sloan (60), $126,875;11-4-11-14;-;40

Joel Dahmen (53), $113,750;16-10-7-5;-;38

Gary Woodland (53), $113,750;2-14-10-12;-;38

Sean O’Hair (43), $98,875;1-11-17-7;-;36

Vincent Whaley (43), $98,875;7-9-12-8;-;36

Lee Hodges, $84,875;3-13-2-17;-;35

Bo Van Pelt (36), $84,875;3-15-9-8;-;35

        Read more: Sports News

Taylor Pendrith, $70,875;3-13-14-4;-;34

Patrick Rodgers (32), $70,875;3-7-11-13;-;34

Austin Cook (30), $60,375;1-12-1-19;-;33

Greyson Sigg, $60,375;2-8-12-11;-;33

Harold Varner III (30), $60,375;1-14-12-6;-;33

Maverick McNealy (29), $51,625;9-9-9-5;-;32

Scott Stallings (29), $51,625;4-8-10-10;-;32

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Joseph Bramlett (27), $42,875;10-6-4-11;-;31

Scott Harrington (27), $42,875;13-12-2-4;-;31

Michael Thompson (27), $42,875;12-5-6-8;-;31

Aaron Baddeley (23), $32,375;3-10-11-6;-;30

Ryan Brehm (23), $32,375;3-13-6-8;-;30

John Huh (23), $32,375;4-10-3-13;-;30

Robby Shelton (23), $32,375;7-5-8-10;-;30

Emiliano Grillo (19), $26,075;12-17-2–2;-;29

Bill Haas (19), $26,075;7-5-4-13;-;29

Ben Taylor (19), $26,075;3-19-7-0;-;29

Branden Grace (16), $22,400;6-8-7-7;-;28

Nelson Ledesma (16), $22,400;10-8-8-2;-;28

Pat Perez (16), $22,400;6-4-5-13;-;28

Kevin Tway (16), $22,400;3-7-8-10;-;28

Mark Baldwin, $18,235;8-7-5-7;-;27

Greg Chalmers (12), $18,235;9-6-12-0;-;27

Brice Garnett (12), $18,235;-1-15-8-5;-;27

Sam Ryder (12), $18,235;5-12-3-7;-;27

Sahith Theegala, $18,235;10-7-2-8;-;27

John Pak, $15,225;10-12-2-2;-;26

Mito Pereira (10), $15,225;7-3-8-8;-;26

Davis Thompson, $15,225;8-6-5-7;-;26

Stephan Jaeger, $13,825;14-3-6-2;-;25

Tyler Duncan (7), $12,075;5-9-5-5;-;24

Mark Hubbard (7), $12,075;10-3-4-7;-;24

Chez Reavie (7), $12,075;9-5-6-4;-;24

Nick Watney (7), $12,075;8-3-5-8;-;24

Fabián Gómez (6), $10,045;7-6-0-10;-;23

Satoshi Kodaira (6), $10,045;5-6-6-6;-;23

MJ Daffue, $9,135;8-3-1-10;-;22

Doc Redman (5), $9,135;5-7-6-4;-;22

Andrew Landry (5), $8,598;2-8-6-5;-;21

Troy Merritt (5), $8,598;5-8-7-1;-;21

Kris Ventura (5), $8,598;7-6-5-3;-;21

Paul Barjon, $8,155;6-13–5-6;-;20

Michael Feagles, $8,155;4-8-9–1;-;20

Chesson Hadley (4), $8,155;5-5-8-2;-;20

Tom Lewis (4), $8,155;1-11-0-8;-;20

Thomas Pieters, $8,155;3-9-5-3;-;20

Mark Anderson (3), $7,805;10-7-2-0;-;19

Jonathan Byrd (3), $7,805;1-11-8- -1;-;19

Michael Gligic (3), $7,805;7-3-5-4;-;19

Bo Hoag (3), $7,805;7-4-5-3;-;19

Richy Werenski (3), $7,805;8-11–1-1;-;19

Chris Baker (3), $7,560;9-1-4-3;-;17

Cameron Percy (3), $7,560;5-13–1-0;-;17

Sebastian Cappelen (2), $7,385;4-6–4-9;-;15

Rhein Gibson (2), $7,385;6-4-2-3;-;15

Chase Seiffert (2), $7,385;2-9-2-2;-;15

Sangmoon Bae (2), $7,245;6-7-4–3;-;14

Camilo Villegas (2), $7,175;3-7-2-0;-;12

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Marine Corps puts out fires in oversees training exercise