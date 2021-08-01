On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
August 1, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 63 42 .600 _ _ 7-3 W-3 33-20 30-22
Boston 63 43 .594 ½ _ 5-5 L-3 33-22 30-21
New York 56 48 .538 2 6-4 W-3 27-23 29-25
Toronto 54 48 .529 3 6-4 W-4 25-22 29-26
Baltimore 37 67 .356 25½ 21 6-4 L-1 17-31 20-36

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 62 44 .585 _ _ 4-6 W-1 37-18 25-26
Cleveland 51 51 .500 9 6 4-6 L-1 26-23 25-28
Detroit 51 57 .472 12 9 4-6 W-1 30-24 21-33
Kansas City 45 59 .433 16 13 6-4 L-3 28-25 17-34
Minnesota 44 61 .419 17½ 14½ 4-6 W-1 24-30 20-31

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 64 41 .610 _ _ 7-3 L-1 34-20 30-21
Oakland 59 47 .557 _ 5-5 L-1 30-24 29-23
Seattle 56 49 .533 8 5-5 L-1 33-23 23-26
Los Angeles 52 52 .500 11½ 6 6-4 W-1 30-25 22-27
Texas 37 67 .356 26½ 21 2-8 W-1 24-27 13-40

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 55 49 .529 _ _ 4-6 L-1 33-20 22-29
Philadelphia 52 53 .495 7 5-5 W-1 31-21 21-32
Atlanta 52 54 .491 4 5-5 L-1 27-27 25-27
Washington 49 56 .467 10 4-6 W-1 29-26 20-30
Miami 44 61 .419 11½ 15 4-6 L-4 24-26 20-35

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 63 43 .594 _ _ 7-3 W-1 29-24 34-19
Cincinnati 56 50 .528 7 7-3 W-1 26-26 30-24
St. Louis 52 52 .500 10 5-5 L-1 29-21 23-31
Chicago 51 56 .477 12½ 9 4-6 L-1 31-21 20-35
Pittsburgh 40 65 .381 22½ 19 4-6 L-1 23-30 17-35

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 65 39 .625 _ _ 6-4 W-1 34-17 31-22
Los Angeles 63 43 .594 3 _ 4-6 W-1 33-18 30-25
San Diego 60 47 .561 _ 4-5 L-2 35-22 25-25
Colorado 46 59 .438 19½ 13 5-5 W-2 33-20 13-39
Arizona 33 72 .314 32½ 26 6-4 L-1 20-31 13-41

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 4, Kansas City 0

L.A. Angels 1, Oakland 0

San Francisco 8, Houston 6

Baltimore 5, Detroit 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, Miami 2

Tampa Bay 9, Boston 5

Minnesota 8, St. Louis 1

Texas 5, Seattle 4, 10 innings

Cleveland 12, Chicago White Sox 11

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 5, Kansas City 1

Detroit 6, Baltimore 2

N.Y. Yankees 3, Miami 1

Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 1

Minnesota at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Houston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cleveland (Morgan 1-3) at Toronto (Ray 9-5), 3:07 p.m.

Baltimore (López 2-12) at N.Y. Yankees (Heaney 6-7), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 9-5) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Texas (Dunning 4-7), 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco 8, Houston 6

N.Y. Yankees 4, Miami 2

Pittsburgh 3, Philadelphia 2

Minnesota 8, St. Louis 1

Chicago Cubs 6, Washington 3

N.Y. Mets 5, Cincinnati 4, 10 innings

Atlanta 8, Milwaukee 1

L.A. Dodgers 8, Arizona 3

Colorado 5, San Diego 3

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee 2, Atlanta 1

N.Y. Yankees 3, Miami 1

Cincinnati 7, N.Y. Mets 1

Washington 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Philadelphia 15, Pittsburgh 4

Minnesota at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Houston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia (Suárez 5-3) at Washington (Gray 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-0) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-3) at Milwaukee (Lauer 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 10-5) at Arizona (Widener 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

