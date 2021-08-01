All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|63
|42
|.600
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|33-20
|30-22
|Boston
|63
|43
|.594
|½
|_
|5-5
|L-3
|33-22
|30-21
|New York
|56
|48
|.538
|6½
|2
|6-4
|W-3
|27-23
|29-25
|Toronto
|54
|48
|.529
|7½
|3
|6-4
|W-4
|25-22
|29-26
|Baltimore
|37
|67
|.356
|25½
|21
|6-4
|L-1
|17-31
|20-36
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|62
|44
|.585
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|37-18
|25-26
|Cleveland
|51
|51
|.500
|9
|6
|4-6
|L-1
|26-23
|25-28
|Detroit
|51
|57
|.472
|12
|9
|4-6
|W-1
|30-24
|21-33
|Kansas City
|45
|59
|.433
|16
|13
|6-4
|L-3
|28-25
|17-34
|Minnesota
|44
|61
|.419
|17½
|14½
|4-6
|W-1
|24-30
|20-31
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|64
|41
|.610
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|34-20
|30-21
|Oakland
|59
|47
|.557
|5½
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|30-24
|29-23
|Seattle
|56
|49
|.533
|8
|2½
|5-5
|L-1
|33-23
|23-26
|Los Angeles
|52
|52
|.500
|11½
|6
|6-4
|W-1
|30-25
|22-27
|Texas
|37
|67
|.356
|26½
|21
|2-8
|W-1
|24-27
|13-40
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|55
|49
|.529
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|33-20
|22-29
|Philadelphia
|52
|53
|.495
|3½
|7
|5-5
|W-1
|31-21
|21-32
|Atlanta
|52
|54
|.491
|4
|7½
|5-5
|L-1
|27-27
|25-27
|Washington
|49
|56
|.467
|6½
|10
|4-6
|W-1
|29-26
|20-30
|Miami
|44
|61
|.419
|11½
|15
|4-6
|L-4
|24-26
|20-35
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|63
|43
|.594
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|29-24
|34-19
|Cincinnati
|56
|50
|.528
|7
|3½
|7-3
|W-1
|26-26
|30-24
|St. Louis
|52
|52
|.500
|10
|6½
|5-5
|L-1
|29-21
|23-31
|Chicago
|51
|56
|.477
|12½
|9
|4-6
|L-1
|31-21
|20-35
|Pittsburgh
|40
|65
|.381
|22½
|19
|4-6
|L-1
|23-30
|17-35
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|65
|39
|.625
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|34-17
|31-22
|Los Angeles
|63
|43
|.594
|3
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|33-18
|30-25
|San Diego
|60
|47
|.561
|6½
|_
|4-5
|L-2
|35-22
|25-25
|Colorado
|46
|59
|.438
|19½
|13
|5-5
|W-2
|33-20
|13-39
|Arizona
|33
|72
|.314
|32½
|26
|6-4
|L-1
|20-31
|13-41
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Toronto 4, Kansas City 0
L.A. Angels 1, Oakland 0
San Francisco 8, Houston 6
Baltimore 5, Detroit 2
N.Y. Yankees 4, Miami 2
Tampa Bay 9, Boston 5
Minnesota 8, St. Louis 1
Texas 5, Seattle 4, 10 innings
Cleveland 12, Chicago White Sox 11
Sunday’s Games
Toronto 5, Kansas City 1
Detroit 6, Baltimore 2
N.Y. Yankees 3, Miami 1
Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 1
Minnesota at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Houston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Cleveland (Morgan 1-3) at Toronto (Ray 9-5), 3:07 p.m.
Baltimore (López 2-12) at N.Y. Yankees (Heaney 6-7), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 9-5) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Texas (Dunning 4-7), 8:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
San Francisco 8, Houston 6
N.Y. Yankees 4, Miami 2
Pittsburgh 3, Philadelphia 2
Minnesota 8, St. Louis 1
Chicago Cubs 6, Washington 3
N.Y. Mets 5, Cincinnati 4, 10 innings
Atlanta 8, Milwaukee 1
L.A. Dodgers 8, Arizona 3
Colorado 5, San Diego 3
Sunday’s Games
Milwaukee 2, Atlanta 1
N.Y. Yankees 3, Miami 1
Cincinnati 7, N.Y. Mets 1
Washington 6, Chicago Cubs 5
Philadelphia 15, Pittsburgh 4
Minnesota at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Houston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia (Suárez 5-3) at Washington (Gray 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-0) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-3) at Milwaukee (Lauer 3-4), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (DeSclafani 10-5) at Arizona (Widener 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
