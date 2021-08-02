Trending:
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
August 2, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 64 42 .604 _ _ 7-3 W-4 34-20 30-22
Boston 63 44 .589 _ 4-6 L-4 33-22 30-22
New York 56 48 .538 7 6-4 W-3 27-23 29-25
Toronto 54 49 .524 4 6-4 L-1 25-23 29-26
Baltimore 37 67 .356 26 21½ 6-4 L-1 17-31 20-36

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 62 44 .585 _ _ 4-6 W-1 37-18 25-26
Cleveland 52 51 .505 6 4-6 W-1 26-23 26-28
Detroit 51 57 .472 12 4-6 W-1 30-24 21-33
Kansas City 45 59 .433 16 13½ 6-4 L-3 28-25 17-34
Minnesota 44 62 .415 18 15½ 3-7 L-1 24-30 20-32

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 64 42 .604 _ _ 6-4 L-2 34-20 30-22
Oakland 60 47 .561 _ 5-5 W-1 30-24 30-23
Seattle 56 50 .528 8 5-5 L-2 33-23 23-27
Los Angeles 52 53 .495 11½ 7 5-5 L-1 30-26 22-27
Texas 38 67 .362 25½ 21 3-7 W-2 25-27 13-40

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 55 49 .529 _ _ 4-6 L-1 33-20 22-29
Philadelphia 52 53 .495 5-5 W-1 31-21 21-32
Atlanta 52 54 .491 4 8 5-5 L-1 27-27 25-27
Washington 49 56 .467 10½ 4-6 W-1 29-26 20-30
Miami 44 61 .419 11½ 15½ 4-6 L-4 24-26 20-35

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 63 43 .594 _ _ 7-3 W-1 29-24 34-19
Cincinnati 56 50 .528 7 4 7-3 W-1 26-26 30-24
St. Louis 53 52 .505 6-4 W-1 30-21 23-31
Chicago 51 56 .477 12½ 4-6 L-1 31-21 20-35
Pittsburgh 40 65 .381 22½ 19½ 4-6 L-1 23-30 17-35

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 66 39 .629 _ _ 6-4 W-2 35-17 31-22
Los Angeles 64 43 .598 3 _ 5-5 W-2 33-18 31-25
San Diego 61 47 .565 _ 5-5 W-1 36-22 25-25
Colorado 46 60 .434 20½ 14 4-6 L-1 33-20 13-40
Arizona 33 73 .311 33½ 27 5-5 L-2 20-32 13-41

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 5, Kansas City 1

Detroit 6, Baltimore 2

N.Y. Yankees 3, Miami 1

Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 1

St. Louis 7, Minnesota 3

Texas 4, Seattle 3

San Francisco 5, Houston 3

Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 3

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Toronto 2, 10 innings

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore (Wells 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-6), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 6-3) at Toronto (Ryu 10-5), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Richards 6-6) at Detroit (Peralta 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 4-4) at Cincinnati (Mahle 8-3), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 6-6) at Tampa Bay (Patiño 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 4-4) at Texas (Lyles 5-7), 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 3-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-6), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 4-4) at Oakland (Manaea 8-6), 9:40 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 8-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 11-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee 2, Atlanta 1

N.Y. Yankees 3, Miami 1

Cincinnati 7, N.Y. Mets 1

Washington 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Philadelphia 15, Pittsburgh 4

St. Louis 7, Minnesota 3

San Francisco 5, Houston 3

San Diego 8, Colorado 1

L.A. Dodgers 13, Arizona 0

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-6) at Washington (Corbin 6-9), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 4-4) at Cincinnati (Mahle 8-3), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-5) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kranick 1-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 7-5), 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 7-7) at St. Louis (Lester 3-5), 8:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-7) at Colorado (Freeland 1-6), 8:40 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 4-4) at Oakland (Manaea 8-6), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Cueto 7-5) at Arizona (Bumgarner 5-6), 9:40 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 8-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 11-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

