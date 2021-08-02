All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|64
|42
|.604
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|34-20
|30-22
|Boston
|63
|44
|.589
|1½
|_
|4-6
|L-4
|33-22
|30-22
|New York
|56
|48
|.538
|7
|2½
|6-4
|W-3
|27-23
|29-25
|Toronto
|54
|49
|.524
|8½
|4
|6-4
|L-1
|25-23
|29-26
|Baltimore
|37
|67
|.356
|26
|21½
|6-4
|L-1
|17-31
|20-36
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|62
|44
|.585
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|37-18
|25-26
|Cleveland
|52
|51
|.505
|8½
|6
|4-6
|W-1
|26-23
|26-28
|Detroit
|51
|57
|.472
|12
|9½
|4-6
|W-1
|30-24
|21-33
|Kansas City
|45
|59
|.433
|16
|13½
|6-4
|L-3
|28-25
|17-34
|Minnesota
|44
|62
|.415
|18
|15½
|3-7
|L-1
|24-30
|20-32
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|64
|42
|.604
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|34-20
|30-22
|Oakland
|60
|47
|.561
|4½
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|30-24
|30-23
|Seattle
|56
|50
|.528
|8
|3½
|5-5
|L-2
|33-23
|23-27
|Los Angeles
|52
|53
|.495
|11½
|7
|5-5
|L-1
|30-26
|22-27
|Texas
|38
|67
|.362
|25½
|21
|3-7
|W-2
|25-27
|13-40
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|55
|49
|.529
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|33-20
|22-29
|Philadelphia
|52
|53
|.495
|3½
|7½
|5-5
|W-1
|31-21
|21-32
|Atlanta
|52
|54
|.491
|4
|8
|5-5
|L-1
|27-27
|25-27
|Washington
|49
|56
|.467
|6½
|10½
|4-6
|W-1
|29-26
|20-30
|Miami
|44
|61
|.419
|11½
|15½
|4-6
|L-4
|24-26
|20-35
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|63
|43
|.594
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|29-24
|34-19
|Cincinnati
|56
|50
|.528
|7
|4
|7-3
|W-1
|26-26
|30-24
|St. Louis
|53
|52
|.505
|9½
|6½
|6-4
|W-1
|30-21
|23-31
|Chicago
|51
|56
|.477
|12½
|9½
|4-6
|L-1
|31-21
|20-35
|Pittsburgh
|40
|65
|.381
|22½
|19½
|4-6
|L-1
|23-30
|17-35
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|66
|39
|.629
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|35-17
|31-22
|Los Angeles
|64
|43
|.598
|3
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|33-18
|31-25
|San Diego
|61
|47
|.565
|6½
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|36-22
|25-25
|Colorado
|46
|60
|.434
|20½
|14
|4-6
|L-1
|33-20
|13-40
|Arizona
|33
|73
|.311
|33½
|27
|5-5
|L-2
|20-32
|13-41
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Toronto 5, Kansas City 1
Detroit 6, Baltimore 2
N.Y. Yankees 3, Miami 1
Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 1
St. Louis 7, Minnesota 3
Texas 4, Seattle 3
San Francisco 5, Houston 3
Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 3
Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 5, Toronto 2, 10 innings
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore (Wells 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-6), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 6-3) at Toronto (Ryu 10-5), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Richards 6-6) at Detroit (Peralta 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 4-4) at Cincinnati (Mahle 8-3), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 6-6) at Tampa Bay (Patiño 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 4-4) at Texas (Lyles 5-7), 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 3-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-6), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 4-4) at Oakland (Manaea 8-6), 9:40 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 8-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 11-1), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Milwaukee 2, Atlanta 1
N.Y. Yankees 3, Miami 1
Cincinnati 7, N.Y. Mets 1
Washington 6, Chicago Cubs 5
Philadelphia 15, Pittsburgh 4
St. Louis 7, Minnesota 3
San Francisco 5, Houston 3
San Diego 8, Colorado 1
L.A. Dodgers 13, Arizona 0
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-6) at Washington (Corbin 6-9), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 4-4) at Cincinnati (Mahle 8-3), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-5) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kranick 1-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 7-5), 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 7-7) at St. Louis (Lester 3-5), 8:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-7) at Colorado (Freeland 1-6), 8:40 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 4-4) at Oakland (Manaea 8-6), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Cueto 7-5) at Arizona (Bumgarner 5-6), 9:40 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 8-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 11-1), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments