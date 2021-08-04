On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
August 4, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 65 44 .596 _ _ 5-5 W-1 35-22 30-22
Boston 63 45 .583 _ 3-7 L-5 33-22 30-23
New York 57 49 .538 2 7-3 W-1 28-24 29-25
Toronto 55 49 .529 3 6-4 W-1 26-23 29-26
Baltimore 38 68 .358 25½ 21 6-4 L-1 17-31 21-37

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 63 44 .589 _ _ 5-5 W-2 38-18 25-26
Cleveland 52 52 .500 6 4-6 L-1 26-23 26-29
Detroit 52 57 .477 12 5-5 W-2 31-24 21-33
Kansas City 45 60 .429 17 13½ 5-5 L-4 28-25 17-35
Minnesota 45 63 .417 18½ 15 3-7 L-1 24-30 21-33

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 65 42 .607 _ _ 7-3 W-1 34-20 31-22
Oakland 60 48 .556 _ 4-6 L-1 30-25 30-23
Seattle 58 51 .532 8 5-5 L-1 33-23 25-28
Los Angeles 53 54 .495 12 5-5 W-1 30-26 23-28
Texas 39 68 .364 26 20½ 4-6 L-1 26-28 13-40

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 55 51 .519 _ _ 3-7 L-3 33-20 22-31
Philadelphia 54 53 .505 7 6-4 W-3 31-21 23-32
Atlanta 53 54 .495 8 5-5 W-1 27-27 26-27
Washington 49 58 .458 12 4-6 L-2 29-28 20-30
Miami 46 61 .430 15 5-5 W-2 26-26 20-35

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 64 44 .593 _ _ 7-3 L-1 30-25 34-19
Cincinnati 57 51 .528 7 6-4 W-1 27-27 30-24
St. Louis 53 53 .500 10 5-5 L-1 30-22 23-31
Chicago 51 57 .472 13 10½ 3-7 L-2 31-21 20-36
Pittsburgh 41 66 .383 22½ 20 4-6 W-1 23-30 18-36

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 67 40 .626 _ _ 6-4 L-1 35-17 32-23
Los Angeles 64 44 .593 _ 5-5 L-1 33-19 31-25
San Diego 62 47 .569 6 _ 5-5 W-2 36-22 26-25
Colorado 47 60 .439 20 14 4-6 W-1 34-20 13-40
Arizona 34 74 .315 33½ 27½ 4-6 W-1 21-33 13-41

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto 7, Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 13, Baltimore 1

Seattle 4, Tampa Bay 2

Detroit 4, Boston 2

Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 5

Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 1

L.A. Angels 11, Texas 3

San Diego 8, Oakland 1

Houston 3, L.A. Dodgers 0

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 3

Cincinnati 6, Minnesota 5

San Diego at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Boston (Pérez 7-7) at Detroit (Skubal 6-10), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Bundy 1-8) at Texas (Howard 0-2), 2:05 p.m.

Seattle (Anderson 5-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 1-4) at Toronto (Stripling 4-6), 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 7-4), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Jax 1-1) at Houston (Valdez 7-2), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 5, Washington 4

Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 4

Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 5

Atlanta 6, St. Louis 1

Colorado 13, Chicago Cubs 6

Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 5, 10 innings

Arizona 3, San Francisco 1

San Diego 8, Oakland 1

Houston 3, L.A. Dodgers 0

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati 6, Minnesota 5

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-4) at Miami (Rogers 7-6), 12:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-10) at Colorado (Márquez 9-8), 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 9-3) at Arizona (Kelly 7-8), 3:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 7-6) at Washington (Ross 5-9), 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Crowe 3-5) at Cincinnati (Gray 3-6), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Muller 2-3) at St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-2), 8:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

