All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|65
|44
|.596
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|35-22
|30-22
|Boston
|63
|45
|.583
|1½
|_
|3-7
|L-5
|33-22
|30-23
|New York
|57
|49
|.538
|6½
|2
|7-3
|W-1
|28-24
|29-25
|Toronto
|55
|49
|.529
|7½
|3
|6-4
|W-1
|26-23
|29-26
|Baltimore
|38
|68
|.358
|25½
|21
|6-4
|L-1
|17-31
|21-37
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|63
|44
|.589
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|38-18
|25-26
|Cleveland
|52
|52
|.500
|9½
|6
|4-6
|L-1
|26-23
|26-29
|Detroit
|52
|57
|.477
|12
|8½
|5-5
|W-2
|31-24
|21-33
|Kansas City
|45
|60
|.429
|17
|13½
|5-5
|L-4
|28-25
|17-35
|Minnesota
|45
|63
|.417
|18½
|15
|3-7
|L-1
|24-30
|21-33
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|65
|42
|.607
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|34-20
|31-22
|Oakland
|60
|48
|.556
|5½
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|30-25
|30-23
|Seattle
|58
|51
|.532
|8
|2½
|5-5
|L-1
|33-23
|25-28
|Los Angeles
|53
|54
|.495
|12
|6½
|5-5
|W-1
|30-26
|23-28
|Texas
|39
|68
|.364
|26
|20½
|4-6
|L-1
|26-28
|13-40
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|55
|51
|.519
|_
|_
|3-7
|L-3
|33-20
|22-31
|Philadelphia
|54
|53
|.505
|1½
|7
|6-4
|W-3
|31-21
|23-32
|Atlanta
|53
|54
|.495
|2½
|8
|5-5
|W-1
|27-27
|26-27
|Washington
|49
|58
|.458
|6½
|12
|4-6
|L-2
|29-28
|20-30
|Miami
|46
|61
|.430
|9½
|15
|5-5
|W-2
|26-26
|20-35
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|64
|44
|.593
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|30-25
|34-19
|Cincinnati
|57
|51
|.528
|7
|4½
|6-4
|W-1
|27-27
|30-24
|St. Louis
|53
|53
|.500
|10
|7½
|5-5
|L-1
|30-22
|23-31
|Chicago
|51
|57
|.472
|13
|10½
|3-7
|L-2
|31-21
|20-36
|Pittsburgh
|41
|66
|.383
|22½
|20
|4-6
|W-1
|23-30
|18-36
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|67
|40
|.626
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|35-17
|32-23
|Los Angeles
|64
|44
|.593
|3½
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|33-19
|31-25
|San Diego
|62
|47
|.569
|6
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|36-22
|26-25
|Colorado
|47
|60
|.439
|20
|14
|4-6
|W-1
|34-20
|13-40
|Arizona
|34
|74
|.315
|33½
|27½
|4-6
|W-1
|21-33
|13-41
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto 7, Cleveland 2
N.Y. Yankees 13, Baltimore 1
Seattle 4, Tampa Bay 2
Detroit 4, Boston 2
Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 5
Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 1
L.A. Angels 11, Texas 3
San Diego 8, Oakland 1
Houston 3, L.A. Dodgers 0
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 3
Cincinnati 6, Minnesota 5
San Diego at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Boston (Pérez 7-7) at Detroit (Skubal 6-10), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Bundy 1-8) at Texas (Howard 0-2), 2:05 p.m.
Seattle (Anderson 5-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 1-4) at Toronto (Stripling 4-6), 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 7-4), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Jax 1-1) at Houston (Valdez 7-2), 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 5, Washington 4
Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 4
Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 5
Atlanta 6, St. Louis 1
Colorado 13, Chicago Cubs 6
Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 5, 10 innings
Arizona 3, San Francisco 1
San Diego 8, Oakland 1
Houston 3, L.A. Dodgers 0
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati 6, Minnesota 5
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-4) at Miami (Rogers 7-6), 12:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-10) at Colorado (Márquez 9-8), 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 9-3) at Arizona (Kelly 7-8), 3:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 7-6) at Washington (Ross 5-9), 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Crowe 3-5) at Cincinnati (Gray 3-6), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Muller 2-3) at St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-2), 8:15 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments