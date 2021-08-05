On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
August 5, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 65 44 .596 _ _ 5-5 W-1 35-22 30-22
Boston 64 46 .582 _ 3-7 L-1 33-22 31-24
New York 58 49 .542 6 2 7-3 W-2 29-24 29-25
Toronto 56 49 .533 7 3 7-3 W-2 27-23 29-26
Baltimore 38 69 .355 26 22 5-5 L-2 17-31 21-38

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 63 45 .583 _ _ 5-5 L-1 38-19 25-26
Cleveland 52 53 .495 7 4-6 L-2 26-23 26-30
Detroit 53 58 .477 11½ 9 6-4 W-1 32-25 21-33
Kansas City 46 60 .434 16 13½ 5-5 W-1 28-25 18-35
Minnesota 45 63 .417 18 15½ 3-7 L-1 24-30 21-33

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 65 43 .602 _ _ 6-4 L-1 34-20 31-23
Oakland 61 48 .560 _ 5-5 W-1 31-25 30-23
Seattle 58 51 .532 3 5-5 L-1 33-23 25-28
Los Angeles 55 54 .505 10½ 6 5-5 W-3 30-26 25-28
Texas 39 70 .358 26½ 22 4-6 L-3 26-30 13-40

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 56 52 .519 _ _ 3-7 L-1 33-20 23-32
Philadelphia 55 53 .509 1 6 6-4 W-4 31-21 24-32
Atlanta 54 54 .500 2 7 6-4 W-2 27-27 27-27
Washington 49 59 .454 7 12 4-6 L-3 29-29 20-30
Miami 47 62 .431 14½ 5-5 W-1 27-27 20-35

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 65 44 .596 _ _ 7-3 W-1 31-25 34-19
Cincinnati 57 51 .528 4 6-4 W-1 27-27 30-24
St. Louis 53 54 .495 11 4-6 L-2 30-23 23-31
Chicago 52 58 .473 13½ 10 3-7 L-1 31-21 21-37
Pittsburgh 41 67 .380 23½ 20 3-7 L-1 23-30 18-37

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 68 40 .630 _ _ 7-3 W-1 35-17 33-23
Los Angeles 65 44 .596 _ 6-4 W-1 34-19 31-25
San Diego 62 48 .564 7 _ 4-6 L-1 36-22 26-26
Colorado 48 61 .440 20½ 13½ 5-5 W-1 35-21 13-40
Arizona 34 75 .312 34½ 27½ 4-6 L-1 21-34 13-41

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 3

Cincinnati 6, Minnesota 5

Oakland 5, San Diego 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 3

Toronto 8, Cleveland 6

Boston 4, Detroit 1

L.A. Angels 2, Texas 1

Kansas City 9, Chicago White Sox 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, Houston 5

Thursday’s Games

Detroit 8, Boston 1

L.A. Angels 5, Texas 0

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-3) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 13-4), 2:20 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 3-5) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 6-4) at Baltimore (Means 5-3), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 9-6) at Toronto (Manoah 3-1), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 2-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 1-1) at Houston (Greinke 10-3), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Minor 8-9) at St. Louis (Kim 6-6), 8:15 p.m.

Texas (Foltynewicz 2-10) at Oakland (Bassitt 11-3), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-1), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m., 1st game

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m., 2nd game

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati 6, Minnesota 5

Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 2

Oakland 5, San Diego 4, 10 innings

Philadelphia 9, Washington 5

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 3

Atlanta 7, St. Louis 4

Chicago Cubs 3, Colorado 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, Houston 5

San Francisco 7, Arizona 1

Thursday’s Games

Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Colorado 6, Chicago Cubs 5

San Francisco at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-3) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 13-4), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-10) at Philadelphia (Gibson 7-3), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-10) at Cincinnati (Miley 8-4), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 4-7) at Atlanta (Muller 2-3), 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 5-3) at Milwaukee (Burnes 6-4), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Minor 8-9) at St. Louis (Kim 6-6), 8:15 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 6-9) at Colorado (Márquez 9-8), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Smith 3-8) at San Diego (Weathers 4-3), 10:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-1), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

