All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|66
|44
|.600
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|35-22
|31-22
|Boston
|64
|48
|.571
|3
|_
|2-8
|L-3
|33-22
|31-26
|New York
|61
|49
|.555
|5
|1
|8-2
|W-5
|32-24
|29-25
|Toronto
|59
|49
|.546
|6
|2
|9-1
|W-5
|30-23
|29-26
|Baltimore
|38
|70
|.352
|27
|23
|4-6
|L-3
|17-32
|21-38
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|64
|46
|.582
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|38-20
|26-26
|Cleveland
|53
|54
|.495
|9½
|7½
|4-6
|W-1
|27-23
|26-31
|Detroit
|53
|59
|.473
|12
|10
|6-4
|L-1
|32-25
|21-34
|Kansas City
|47
|61
|.435
|16
|14
|4-6
|L-1
|28-25
|19-36
|Minnesota
|47
|63
|.427
|17
|15
|5-5
|W-2
|24-30
|23-33
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|65
|45
|.591
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-3
|34-22
|31-23
|Oakland
|62
|48
|.564
|3
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|32-25
|30-23
|Seattle
|58
|54
|.518
|8
|5
|3-7
|L-4
|33-23
|25-31
|Los Angeles
|56
|54
|.509
|9
|6
|6-4
|W-4
|30-26
|26-28
|Texas
|39
|71
|.355
|26
|23
|4-6
|L-4
|26-30
|13-41
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Philadelphia
|57
|53
|.518
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-6
|32-21
|25-32
|New York
|56
|53
|.514
|½
|5
|3-7
|L-2
|33-20
|23-33
|Atlanta
|56
|54
|.509
|1
|5½
|7-3
|W-4
|28-27
|28-27
|Washington
|49
|61
|.445
|8
|12½
|3-7
|L-5
|29-30
|20-31
|Miami
|47
|63
|.427
|10
|14½
|4-6
|L-1
|27-27
|20-36
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|66
|44
|.600
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|32-25
|34-19
|Cincinnati
|59
|51
|.536
|7
|2½
|8-2
|W-3
|29-27
|30-24
|St. Louis
|54
|55
|.495
|11½
|7
|5-5
|W-1
|31-24
|23-31
|Chicago
|52
|59
|.468
|14½
|10
|2-8
|L-2
|31-22
|21-37
|Pittsburgh
|41
|69
|.373
|25
|20½
|3-7
|L-3
|23-30
|18-39
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|69
|41
|.627
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|35-17
|34-24
|Los Angeles
|65
|45
|.591
|4
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|34-20
|31-25
|San Diego
|62
|49
|.559
|7½
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|36-23
|26-26
|Colorado
|49
|61
|.445
|20
|12½
|6-4
|W-2
|36-21
|13-40
|Arizona
|35
|76
|.315
|34½
|27
|4-6
|W-1
|21-35
|14-41
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 8, Chicago Cubs 6, 10 innings
Cleveland 6, Detroit 1
Toronto 12, Boston 4
Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 6
St. Louis 4, Kansas City 2
N.Y. Yankees 3, Seattle 2, 11 innings
Minnesota 5, Houston 4, 11 innings
Oakland 4, Texas 1, 11 innings
L.A. Angels 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 4
Toronto 1, Boston 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m., 2nd game
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Seattle (Kikuchi 7-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 1-0), 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Wacha 2-3) at Baltimore (López 3-12), 1:05 p.m.
Boston (Richards 6-7) at Toronto (Ryu 11-5), 1:07 p.m.
Detroit (Peralta 3-2) at Cleveland (Plesac 6-4), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 4-4) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 9-2), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 3-5) at St. Louis (Lester 3-6), 2:15 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 5-8) at Oakland (TBD), 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 11-2), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 8-6) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-8), 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 8, Chicago Cubs 6, 10 innings
Cincinnati 10, Pittsburgh 0
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 2
Atlanta 8, Washington 4
St. Louis 4, Kansas City 2
Milwaukee 2, San Francisco 1, 10 innings
Colorado 14, Miami 2
Arizona 8, San Diego 5
L.A. Angels 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings
Saturday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Miami at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-6) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-6), 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-4) at Cincinnati (Mahle 8-3), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 6-10) at Atlanta (Fried 8-7), 1:20 p.m.
San Francisco (Cueto 7-6) at Milwaukee (Anderson 4-5), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 3-5) at St. Louis (Lester 3-6), 2:15 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at Colorado (Freeland 2-6), 3:10 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 6-6) at San Diego (Snell 5-4), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 11-2), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 8-6) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-8), 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
