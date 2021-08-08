Trending:
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
August 8, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 68 44 .607 _ _ 8-2 W-4 35-22 33-22
Boston 65 49 .570 4 _ 2-8 L-1 33-22 32-27
New York 61 50 .550 8-2 L-1 32-25 29-25
Toronto 60 50 .545 7 3 8-2 W-1 31-24 29-26
Baltimore 38 72 .345 29 25 3-7 L-5 17-34 21-38

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 65 46 .586 _ _ 5-5 W-2 38-20 27-26
Cleveland 54 55 .495 10 4-6 W-1 28-24 26-31
Detroit 54 60 .474 12½ 11 5-5 L-1 32-25 22-35
Kansas City 48 62 .436 16½ 15 4-6 W-1 28-25 20-37
Minnesota 48 64 .429 17½ 16 5-5 W-1 24-30 24-34

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 66 46 .589 _ _ 4-6 L-1 35-23 31-23
Oakland 64 48 .571 2 _ 8-2 W-4 34-25 30-23
Seattle 59 54 .522 4-6 W-1 33-23 26-31
Los Angeles 56 56 .500 10 8 5-5 L-2 30-26 26-30
Texas 39 73 .348 27 25 3-7 L-6 26-30 13-43

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Philadelphia 59 53 .527 _ _ 8-2 W-8 34-21 25-32
Atlanta 57 55 .509 2 7-3 W-1 29-28 28-27
New York 56 55 .505 7 2-8 L-4 33-20 23-35
Washington 50 62 .446 9 13½ 3-7 L-1 29-30 21-32
Miami 47 65 .420 12 16½ 3-7 L-3 27-27 20-38

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 66 46 .589 _ _ 6-4 L-2 32-27 34-19
Cincinnati 61 51 .545 5 8-2 W-5 31-27 30-24
St. Louis 55 56 .495 10½ 8 4-6 L-1 32-25 23-31
Chicago 52 60 .464 14 11½ 2-8 L-3 31-23 21-37
Pittsburgh 41 71 .366 25 22½ 3-7 L-5 23-30 18-41

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 71 41 .634 _ _ 7-3 W-2 35-17 36-24
Los Angeles 67 45 .598 4 _ 6-4 W-2 36-20 31-25
San Diego 64 49 .566 _ 5-5 W-2 38-23 26-26
Colorado 51 61 .455 20 12½ 7-3 W-4 38-21 13-40
Arizona 35 78 .310 36½ 29 3-7 L-2 21-35 14-43

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 4

Toronto 1, Boston 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Chicago White Sox 4, Chicago Cubs 0

Oakland 12, Texas 3

Detroit 2, Cleveland 1

Houston 4, Minnesota 0

Boston 2, Toronto 1, 8 innings, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 12, Baltimore 3

St. Louis 5, Kansas City 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, L.A. Angels 3

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 7, Detroit 5

Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 6

Seattle 2, N.Y. Yankees 0

Toronto 9, Boston 8

Kansas City 6, St. Louis 5

Minnesota 7, Houston 5

Oakland 6, Texas 3

L.A. Dodgers 8, L.A. Angels 2

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati (Castillo 6-10) at Cleveland (Hentges 1-4), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-8) at Minnesota (Burrows 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 7-4) at Kansas City (Hernández 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 6:07 p.m., 1st game

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m., 2nd game

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 4, Chicago Cubs 0

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Washington 3, Atlanta 2

St. Louis 5, Kansas City 2

Cincinnati 11, Pittsburgh 3

Colorado 7, Miami 4

San Francisco 9, Milwaukee 6, 11 innings

San Diego 6, Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, L.A. Angels 3

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Mets 0

Atlanta 5, Washington 4

Cincinnati 3, Pittsburgh 2

San Francisco 5, Milwaukee 4

Kansas City 6, St. Louis 5

Colorado 13, Miami 8

San Diego 2, Arizona 0

L.A. Dodgers 8, L.A. Angels 2

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati (Castillo 6-10) at Cleveland (Hentges 1-4), 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 8-3) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-4), 8:05 p.m.

Miami (Thompson 2-4) at San Diego (Musgrove 7-7), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

