Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
August 9, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 68 44 .607 _ _ 8-2 W-4 35-22 33-22
Boston 65 49 .570 4 _ 2-8 L-1 33-22 32-27
New York 61 50 .550 8-2 L-1 32-25 29-25
Toronto 60 50 .545 7 3 8-2 W-1 31-24 29-26
Baltimore 38 72 .345 29 25 3-7 L-5 17-34 21-38

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 67 46 .593 _ _ 7-3 W-4 38-20 29-26
Cleveland 55 55 .500 10½ 8 5-5 W-2 29-24 26-31
Detroit 54 60 .474 13½ 11 5-5 L-1 32-25 22-35
Kansas City 48 62 .436 17½ 15 4-6 W-1 28-25 20-37
Minnesota 48 65 .425 19 16½ 5-5 L-1 24-31 24-34

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 66 46 .589 _ _ 4-6 L-1 35-23 31-23
Oakland 64 48 .571 2 _ 8-2 W-4 34-25 30-23
Seattle 59 54 .522 4-6 W-1 33-23 26-31
Los Angeles 56 56 .500 10 8 5-5 L-2 30-26 26-30
Texas 39 73 .348 27 25 3-7 L-6 26-30 13-43

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Philadelphia 59 53 .527 _ _ 8-2 W-8 34-21 25-32
Atlanta 57 55 .509 2 7-3 W-1 29-28 28-27
New York 56 55 .505 7 2-8 L-4 33-20 23-35
Washington 50 62 .446 9 13½ 3-7 L-1 29-30 21-32
Miami 47 65 .420 12 16½ 3-7 L-3 27-27 20-38

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 66 46 .589 _ _ 6-4 L-2 32-27 34-19
Cincinnati 61 52 .540 3 7-3 L-1 31-27 30-25
St. Louis 55 56 .495 10½ 8 4-6 L-1 32-25 23-31
Chicago 52 61 .460 14½ 12 2-8 L-4 31-24 21-37
Pittsburgh 41 71 .366 25 22½ 3-7 L-5 23-30 18-41

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 71 41 .634 _ _ 7-3 W-2 35-17 36-24
Los Angeles 67 45 .598 4 _ 6-4 W-2 36-20 31-25
San Diego 64 49 .566 _ 5-5 W-2 38-23 26-26
Colorado 51 61 .455 20 12½ 7-3 W-4 38-21 13-40
Arizona 35 78 .310 36½ 29 3-7 L-2 21-35 14-43

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 7, Detroit 5

Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 6

Seattle 2, N.Y. Yankees 0

Toronto 9, Boston 8

Kansas City 6, St. Louis 5

Minnesota 7, Houston 5

Oakland 6, Texas 3

L.A. Dodgers 8, L.A. Angels 2

Chicago White Sox 9, Chicago Cubs 3

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 9, Cincinnati 3

Chicago White Sox 11, Minnesota 1

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Rodriguez 2-1) at Toronto (Matz 9-6), 6:07 p.m., 1st game

Detroit (Mize 6-6) at Baltimore (Akin 0-5), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 8-7) at Cleveland (McKenzie 1-5), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Patiño 2-3) at Boston (Rodríguez 8-6), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 7-5) at Minnesota (Jax 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 7-7) at Houston (Odorizzi 4-6), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-0) at Kansas City (Lynch 2-3), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 5-6) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 5-4), 10:07 p.m., 2nd game

Texas (Allard 2-10) at Seattle (Gilbert 5-3), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Mets 0

Atlanta 5, Washington 4

Cincinnati 3, Pittsburgh 2

San Francisco 5, Milwaukee 4

Kansas City 6, St. Louis 5

Colorado 13, Miami 8

San Diego 2, Arizona 0

L.A. Dodgers 8, L.A. Angels 2

Chicago White Sox 9, Chicago Cubs 3

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 9, Cincinnati 3

Miami at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee (Peralta 8-3) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-0), 2:20 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 9-4) at Philadelphia (Nola 7-6), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Happ 5-6) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Espino 3-3) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 4-6) at Atlanta (Smyly 7-3), 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Ashby 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-4), 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

Colorado (Gray 7-7) at Houston (Odorizzi 4-6), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 1-6) at San Francisco (Wood 9-3), 9:45 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at San Diego (Stammen 5-2), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

