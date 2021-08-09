All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|68
|44
|.607
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-4
|35-22
|33-22
|Boston
|65
|49
|.570
|4
|_
|2-8
|L-1
|33-22
|32-27
|New York
|61
|50
|.550
|6½
|2½
|8-2
|L-1
|32-25
|29-25
|Toronto
|60
|50
|.545
|7
|3
|8-2
|W-1
|31-24
|29-26
|Baltimore
|38
|72
|.345
|29
|25
|3-7
|L-5
|17-34
|21-38
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|67
|46
|.593
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|38-20
|29-26
|Cleveland
|55
|55
|.500
|10½
|8
|5-5
|W-2
|29-24
|26-31
|Detroit
|54
|60
|.474
|13½
|11
|5-5
|L-1
|32-25
|22-35
|Kansas City
|48
|62
|.436
|17½
|15
|4-6
|W-1
|28-25
|20-37
|Minnesota
|48
|65
|.425
|19
|16½
|5-5
|L-1
|24-31
|24-34
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|66
|46
|.589
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|35-23
|31-23
|Oakland
|64
|48
|.571
|2
|_
|8-2
|W-4
|34-25
|30-23
|Seattle
|59
|54
|.522
|7½
|5½
|4-6
|W-1
|33-23
|26-31
|Los Angeles
|56
|56
|.500
|10
|8
|5-5
|L-2
|30-26
|26-30
|Texas
|39
|73
|.348
|27
|25
|3-7
|L-6
|26-30
|13-43
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Philadelphia
|59
|53
|.527
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-8
|34-21
|25-32
|Atlanta
|57
|55
|.509
|2
|6½
|7-3
|W-1
|29-28
|28-27
|New York
|56
|55
|.505
|2½
|7
|2-8
|L-4
|33-20
|23-35
|Washington
|50
|62
|.446
|9
|13½
|3-7
|L-1
|29-30
|21-32
|Miami
|47
|65
|.420
|12
|16½
|3-7
|L-3
|27-27
|20-38
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|66
|46
|.589
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|32-27
|34-19
|Cincinnati
|61
|52
|.540
|5½
|3
|7-3
|L-1
|31-27
|30-25
|St. Louis
|55
|56
|.495
|10½
|8
|4-6
|L-1
|32-25
|23-31
|Chicago
|52
|61
|.460
|14½
|12
|2-8
|L-4
|31-24
|21-37
|Pittsburgh
|41
|71
|.366
|25
|22½
|3-7
|L-5
|23-30
|18-41
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|71
|41
|.634
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|35-17
|36-24
|Los Angeles
|67
|45
|.598
|4
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|36-20
|31-25
|San Diego
|64
|49
|.566
|7½
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|38-23
|26-26
|Colorado
|51
|61
|.455
|20
|12½
|7-3
|W-4
|38-21
|13-40
|Arizona
|35
|78
|.310
|36½
|29
|3-7
|L-2
|21-35
|14-43
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland 7, Detroit 5
Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 6
Seattle 2, N.Y. Yankees 0
Toronto 9, Boston 8
Kansas City 6, St. Louis 5
Minnesota 7, Houston 5
Oakland 6, Texas 3
L.A. Dodgers 8, L.A. Angels 2
Chicago White Sox 9, Chicago Cubs 3
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 9, Cincinnati 3
Chicago White Sox 11, Minnesota 1
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Rodriguez 2-1) at Toronto (Matz 9-6), 6:07 p.m., 1st game
Detroit (Mize 6-6) at Baltimore (Akin 0-5), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 8-7) at Cleveland (McKenzie 1-5), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Patiño 2-3) at Boston (Rodríguez 8-6), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 7-5) at Minnesota (Jax 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 7-7) at Houston (Odorizzi 4-6), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-0) at Kansas City (Lynch 2-3), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 5-6) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 5-4), 10:07 p.m., 2nd game
Texas (Allard 2-10) at Seattle (Gilbert 5-3), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Mets 0
Atlanta 5, Washington 4
Cincinnati 3, Pittsburgh 2
San Francisco 5, Milwaukee 4
Kansas City 6, St. Louis 5
Colorado 13, Miami 8
San Diego 2, Arizona 0
L.A. Dodgers 8, L.A. Angels 2
Chicago White Sox 9, Chicago Cubs 3
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 9, Cincinnati 3
Miami at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee (Peralta 8-3) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-0), 2:20 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 9-4) at Philadelphia (Nola 7-6), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Happ 5-6) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Espino 3-3) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 4-6) at Atlanta (Smyly 7-3), 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Ashby 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-4), 8:05 p.m., 2nd game
Colorado (Gray 7-7) at Houston (Odorizzi 4-6), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 1-6) at San Francisco (Wood 9-3), 9:45 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at San Diego (Stammen 5-2), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
