All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|70
|45
|.609
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|35-22
|35-23
|Boston
|66
|51
|.564
|5
|_
|3-7
|L-1
|34-24
|32-27
|New York
|63
|52
|.548
|7
|2
|7-3
|L-1
|32-25
|31-27
|Toronto
|62
|52
|.544
|7½
|2½
|7-3
|L-1
|31-25
|31-27
|Baltimore
|38
|75
|.336
|31
|26
|1-9
|L-8
|17-37
|21-38
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|68
|48
|.586
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|39-20
|29-28
|Detroit
|57
|60
|.487
|11½
|9
|7-3
|W-3
|32-25
|25-35
|Cleveland
|55
|58
|.487
|11½
|9
|3-7
|L-3
|29-27
|26-31
|Minnesota
|50
|65
|.435
|17½
|15
|6-4
|W-2
|26-31
|24-34
|Kansas City
|49
|64
|.434
|17½
|15
|4-6
|L-1
|29-27
|20-37
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|68
|46
|.596
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-2
|37-23
|31-23
|Oakland
|67
|48
|.583
|1½
|_
|8-2
|W-7
|34-25
|33-23
|Seattle
|61
|55
|.526
|8
|4½
|5-5
|W-2
|35-24
|26-31
|Los Angeles
|58
|58
|.500
|11
|7½
|6-4
|W-1
|31-28
|27-30
|Texas
|40
|75
|.348
|28½
|25
|2-8
|L-2
|26-30
|14-45
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Philadelphia
|60
|55
|.522
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|35-23
|25-32
|New York
|59
|55
|.518
|½
|5½
|4-6
|W-3
|36-20
|23-35
|Atlanta
|59
|56
|.513
|1
|6
|7-3
|L-1
|31-29
|28-27
|Washington
|50
|65
|.435
|10
|15
|1-9
|L-4
|29-30
|21-35
|Miami
|48
|67
|.417
|12
|17
|4-6
|W-1
|27-27
|21-40
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|70
|46
|.603
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|32-27
|38-19
|Cincinnati
|62
|54
|.534
|8
|3½
|6-4
|W-1
|31-27
|31-27
|St. Louis
|58
|56
|.509
|11
|6½
|6-4
|W-3
|32-25
|26-31
|Chicago
|52
|65
|.444
|18½
|14
|1-9
|L-8
|31-28
|21-37
|Pittsburgh
|41
|74
|.357
|28½
|24
|1-9
|L-8
|23-33
|18-41
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|74
|41
|.643
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-5
|38-17
|36-24
|Los Angeles
|69
|46
|.600
|5
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|36-20
|33-26
|San Diego
|66
|51
|.564
|9
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|40-24
|26-27
|Colorado
|51
|64
|.443
|23
|14
|5-5
|L-3
|38-21
|13-43
|Arizona
|36
|80
|.310
|38½
|29½
|3-7
|W-1
|22-35
|14-45
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Oakland 17, Cleveland 0
Seattle 3, Texas 1
Detroit 6, Baltimore 4
Tampa Bay 8, Boston 1
Chicago White Sox 9, N.Y. Yankees 8
L.A. Angels 6, Toronto 3
Friday’s Games
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore (López 3-12) at Boston (Sale 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland (TBD) at Detroit (Peralta 3-2), 6:10 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 6-4) at Texas (Lyles 5-9), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 9-6), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Lester 3-6) at Kansas City (Keller 7-11), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Wacha 2-3) at Minnesota (Maeda 5-4), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 8-6) at L.A. Angels (Barria 2-0), 9:07 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 11-5) at Seattle (Kikuchi 7-6), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 1, 7 innings, 1st game
St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 6
Philadelphia 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 4, 7 innings, 2nd game
Milwaukee 17, Chicago Cubs 4
Cincinnati 12, Atlanta 3
San Francisco 7, Colorado 0
Arizona 12, San Diego 3
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati (Castillo 6-11) at Philadelphia (Moore 1-3), 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 9-7) at Washington (Corbin 6-11), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-9) at Miami (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-5), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 12-2) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-7), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Lester 3-6) at Kansas City (Keller 7-11), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 8-7) at Arizona (Gilbert 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 3-6) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.
