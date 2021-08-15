On Air: This Just In!
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
August 15, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 71 47 .602 _ _ 7-3 L-2 35-22 36-25
Boston 69 51 .575 3 _ 5-5 W-3 37-24 32-27
New York 65 52 .556 7-3 W-2 32-25 33-27
Toronto 63 54 .538 5-5 W-1 31-25 32-29
Baltimore 38 78 .328 32 29 0-10 L-11 17-37 21-41

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 68 50 .576 _ _ 5-5 L-2 39-22 29-28
Cleveland 57 59 .491 10 10 5-5 W-1 29-27 28-32
Detroit 58 62 .483 11 11 6-4 L-1 33-27 25-35
Minnesota 52 66 .441 16 16 7-3 W-2 28-32 24-34
Kansas City 49 67 .422 18 18 3-7 L-4 29-30 20-37

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 70 47 .598 _ _ 5-5 L-1 37-23 33-24
Oakland 68 50 .576 _ 8-2 L-1 34-25 34-25
Seattle 63 56 .529 8 5-5 L-1 37-25 26-31
Los Angeles 59 60 .496 12 4-6 W-1 32-30 27-30
Texas 42 76 .356 28½ 26 3-7 W-1 28-31 14-45

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 62 56 .525 _ _ 8-2 W-3 31-29 31-27
Philadelphia 61 57 .517 1 6-4 L-1 36-25 25-32
New York 59 57 .509 2 4-6 L-2 36-22 23-35
Miami 51 67 .432 11 14½ 5-5 W-4 30-27 21-40
Washington 50 68 .424 12 15½ 1-9 L-7 29-33 21-35

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 72 47 .605 _ _ 7-3 W-2 32-27 40-20
Cincinnati 64 55 .538 8 2 6-4 W-1 31-27 33-28
St. Louis 61 56 .521 10 4 8-2 W-6 32-25 29-31
Chicago 52 68 .433 20½ 14½ 0-10 L-11 31-28 21-40
Pittsburgh 42 76 .356 29½ 23½ 1-9 L-2 24-35 18-41

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 76 42 .644 _ _ 8-2 W-1 40-18 36-24
Los Angeles 71 46 .607 _ 7-3 W-2 36-20 35-26
San Diego 66 53 .555 10½ _ 4-6 L-4 40-24 26-29
Colorado 52 66 .441 24 13½ 5-5 L-1 38-21 14-45
Arizona 38 80 .322 38 27½ 4-6 W-3 24-35 14-45

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Boston 16, Baltimore 2

Detroit 6, Cleveland 4

Oakland 8, Texas 3

Minnesota 12, Tampa Bay 0

St. Louis 9, Kansas City 4

N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 5, 10 innings

Houston 8, L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 9, Toronto 3

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 11, Detroit 0

Boston 6, Baltimore 2

St. Louis 7, Kansas City 2

Texas 7, Oakland 4

Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 4

N.Y. Yankees 5, Chicago White Sox 3

L.A. Angels 3, Houston 1

Toronto 8, Seattle 3

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Suarez 5-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-6), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Harvey 6-11) at Tampa Bay (McHugh 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 3-2) at Minnesota (Jax 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 5-6) at Kansas City (Hernández 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 9-8) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 7-6), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh 14, Milwaukee 4, 7 innings, 1st game

Philadelphia 6, Cincinnati 1

Miami 5, Chicago Cubs 4

Atlanta 12, Washington 2

Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 10 innings

St. Louis 9, Kansas City 4

Arizona 7, San Diego 0

Colorado 4, San Francisco 1

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee 2, Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta 6, Washington 5

Miami 4, Chicago Cubs 1

Cincinnati 7, Philadelphia 4

St. Louis 7, Kansas City 2

San Francisco 5, Colorado 2

San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta (Toussaint 1-2) at Miami (Garrett 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-1) at Cincinnati (Miley 9-4), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Weathers 4-5) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-9), 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-4) at San Francisco (Gausman 11-5), 9:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brault 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

