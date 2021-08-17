On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
August 17, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 72 47 .605 _ _ 7-3 W-1 36-22 36-25
Boston 69 52 .570 4 _ 5-5 L-1 37-24 32-28
New York 67 52 .563 5 1 7-3 W-4 34-25 33-27
Toronto 63 54 .538 8 4 5-5 W-1 31-25 32-29
Baltimore 38 79 .325 33 29 0-10 L-12 17-37 21-42

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 69 50 .580 _ _ 6-4 W-1 40-22 29-28
Cleveland 57 60 .487 11 10 4-6 L-1 29-27 28-33
Detroit 58 62 .483 11½ 10½ 6-4 L-1 33-27 25-35
Minnesota 53 66 .445 16 15 7-3 W-3 29-32 24-34
Kansas City 50 67 .427 18 17 3-7 W-1 30-30 20-37

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 70 48 .593 _ _ 5-5 L-2 37-23 33-25
Oakland 68 51 .571 _ 7-3 L-2 34-25 34-26
Seattle 63 56 .529 5 5-5 L-1 37-25 26-31
Los Angeles 59 61 .492 12 3-7 L-1 32-30 27-31
Texas 42 76 .356 28 25½ 3-7 W-1 28-31 14-45

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 63 56 .529 _ _ 8-2 W-4 31-29 32-27
Philadelphia 61 57 .517 6-4 L-1 36-25 25-32
New York 59 59 .500 3-7 L-4 36-23 23-36
Miami 51 68 .429 12 15 4-6 L-1 30-28 21-40
Washington 50 68 .424 12½ 15½ 1-9 L-7 29-33 21-35

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 72 47 .605 _ _ 7-3 W-2 32-27 40-20
Cincinnati 65 55 .542 6-4 W-2 32-27 33-28
St. Louis 61 56 .521 10 4 8-2 W-6 32-25 29-31
Chicago 52 69 .430 21 15 0-10 L-12 31-28 21-41
Pittsburgh 42 77 .353 30 24 1-9 L-3 24-35 18-42

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 77 42 .647 _ _ 8-2 W-2 41-18 36-24
Los Angeles 73 46 .613 4 _ 8-2 W-4 37-20 36-26
San Diego 67 54 .554 11 _ 5-5 L-1 40-24 27-30
Colorado 53 66 .445 24 13 5-5 W-1 39-21 14-45
Arizona 38 81 .319 39 28 4-6 L-1 24-36 14-45

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 2, L.A. Angels 1

Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 2

Kansas City 7, Houston 6

Chicago White Sox 5, Oakland 2

Minnesota 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland (Plesac 7-4) at Minnesota (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 8-6) at Washington (Gray 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 9-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Heaney 7-8), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Watkins 2-4) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-4), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 7-1) at Detroit (Skubal 8-10), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 4-5) at Texas (Foltynewicz 2-11), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 11-3) at Kansas City (Singer 3-8), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 8-11) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-3), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 12, Miami 2

Cincinnati 14, Chicago Cubs 5

Colorado 6, San Diego 5

L.A. Dodgers 2, Pittsburgh 1

San Francisco 7, N.Y. Mets 5

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Cincinnati (Mahle 10-3), 12:35 p.m.

San Diego (Arrieta 5-11) at Colorado (Gomber 9-7), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-2) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 11-5), 3:45 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 8-6) at Washington (Gray 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 11-4) at Miami (Luzardo 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 9-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 9-1), 7:45 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 5-3) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-12) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

