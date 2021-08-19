All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|75
|47
|.615
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|39-22
|36-25
|New York
|69
|52
|.570
|5½
|_
|8-2
|W-6
|36-25
|33-27
|Boston
|69
|54
|.561
|6½
|½
|4-6
|L-3
|37-24
|32-30
|Toronto
|63
|56
|.529
|10½
|4½
|4-6
|L-2
|31-25
|32-31
|Baltimore
|38
|82
|.317
|36
|30
|0-10
|L-15
|17-37
|21-45
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|71
|51
|.582
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|42-23
|29-28
|Cleveland
|58
|61
|.487
|11½
|9½
|4-6
|L-1
|29-27
|29-34
|Detroit
|58
|65
|.472
|13½
|11½
|4-6
|L-4
|33-30
|25-35
|Minnesota
|54
|67
|.446
|16½
|14½
|7-3
|W-1
|30-33
|24-34
|Kansas City
|52
|68
|.433
|18
|16
|4-6
|L-1
|32-31
|20-37
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|71
|50
|.587
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|37-23
|34-27
|Oakland
|69
|53
|.566
|2½
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|34-25
|35-28
|Seattle
|65
|56
|.537
|6
|3½
|7-3
|W-2
|37-25
|28-31
|Los Angeles
|62
|61
|.504
|10
|7½
|5-5
|W-3
|32-30
|30-31
|Texas
|42
|78
|.350
|28½
|26
|3-7
|L-2
|28-33
|14-45
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|65
|56
|.537
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-6
|31-29
|34-27
|Philadelphia
|61
|59
|.508
|3½
|4½
|4-6
|L-3
|36-25
|25-34
|New York
|60
|60
|.500
|4½
|5½
|4-6
|W-1
|36-23
|24-37
|Washington
|52
|68
|.433
|12½
|13½
|3-7
|W-2
|31-33
|21-35
|Miami
|51
|70
|.421
|14
|15
|4-6
|L-3
|30-30
|21-40
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|74
|47
|.612
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-4
|32-27
|42-20
|Cincinnati
|65
|57
|.533
|9½
|1½
|4-6
|L-2
|32-29
|33-28
|St. Louis
|61
|58
|.513
|12
|4
|7-3
|L-2
|32-27
|29-31
|Chicago
|54
|69
|.439
|21
|13
|2-8
|W-2
|31-28
|23-41
|Pittsburgh
|42
|79
|.347
|32
|24
|1-9
|L-5
|24-35
|18-44
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|78
|43
|.645
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|42-19
|36-24
|Los Angeles
|75
|46
|.620
|3
|_
|9-1
|W-6
|39-20
|36-26
|San Diego
|67
|56
|.545
|12
|_
|3-7
|L-3
|40-24
|27-32
|Colorado
|55
|66
|.455
|23
|11
|5-5
|W-3
|41-21
|14-45
|Arizona
|40
|81
|.331
|38
|26
|5-5
|W-2
|26-36
|14-45
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota 8, Cleveland 7, 11 innings
Washington 8, Toronto 5
L.A. Angels 3, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 4
N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 2
Kansas City 3, Houston 2
Seattle 3, Texas 1
Chicago White Sox 3, Oakland 2
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 2
Oakland 5, Chicago White Sox 4
L.A. Angels 13, Detroit 10
Houston 6, Kansas City 3, 10 innings
Seattle at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Kansas City (Keller 7-12) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-9), 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 10-7) at Baltimore (Akin 0-7), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Barnes 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 2-2) at Toronto (Ray 9-5), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-9) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 2-4), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 2-1) at Cleveland (Hentges 1-4), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 5-7) at Boston (Sale 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 7-6) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 9-4), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 10-3) at Oakland (Kaprielian 6-4), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 7, Cincinnati 1
Colorado 7, San Diego 5
Washington 8, Toronto 5
N.Y. Mets 6, San Francisco 2, 12 innings
Atlanta 11, Miami 9
Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 4, 10 innings
Arizona 4, Philadelphia 2
L.A. Dodgers 9, Pittsburgh 0
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Kansas City (Keller 7-12) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-9), 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 10-7) at Baltimore (Akin 0-7), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Hernandez 0-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 4-6), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (TBD) at Milwaukee (Anderson 4-6), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 3-10) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0), 8:15 p.m.
Arizona (Gilbert 1-1) at Colorado (Gomber 9-7), 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 10-3) at Oakland (Kaprielian 6-4), 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 12-2), 10:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Moore 2-3) at San Diego (Snell 6-4), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 4:05 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee, 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments