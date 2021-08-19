On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

August 19, 2021 10:01 am
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 75 47 .615 _ _ 7-3 W-4 39-22 36-25
New York 69 52 .570 _ 8-2 W-6 36-25 33-27
Boston 69 54 .561 ½ 4-6 L-3 37-24 32-30
Toronto 63 56 .529 10½ 4-6 L-2 31-25 32-31
Baltimore 38 82 .317 36 30 0-10 L-15 17-37 21-45

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 71 51 .582 _ _ 5-5 L-1 42-23 29-28
Cleveland 58 61 .487 11½ 4-6 L-1 29-27 29-34
Detroit 58 65 .472 13½ 11½ 4-6 L-4 33-30 25-35
Minnesota 54 67 .446 16½ 14½ 7-3 W-1 30-33 24-34
Kansas City 52 68 .433 18 16 4-6 L-1 32-31 20-37

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 71 50 .587 _ _ 5-5 W-1 37-23 34-27
Oakland 69 53 .566 _ 5-5 W-1 34-25 35-28
Seattle 65 56 .537 6 7-3 W-2 37-25 28-31
Los Angeles 62 61 .504 10 5-5 W-3 32-30 30-31
Texas 42 78 .350 28½ 26 3-7 L-2 28-33 14-45

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 65 56 .537 _ _ 9-1 W-6 31-29 34-27
Philadelphia 61 59 .508 4-6 L-3 36-25 25-34
New York 60 60 .500 4-6 W-1 36-23 24-37
Washington 52 68 .433 12½ 13½ 3-7 W-2 31-33 21-35
Miami 51 70 .421 14 15 4-6 L-3 30-30 21-40

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 74 47 .612 _ _ 8-2 W-4 32-27 42-20
Cincinnati 65 57 .533 4-6 L-2 32-29 33-28
St. Louis 61 58 .513 12 4 7-3 L-2 32-27 29-31
Chicago 54 69 .439 21 13 2-8 W-2 31-28 23-41
Pittsburgh 42 79 .347 32 24 1-9 L-5 24-35 18-44

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 78 43 .645 _ _ 8-2 L-1 42-19 36-24
Los Angeles 75 46 .620 3 _ 9-1 W-6 39-20 36-26
San Diego 67 56 .545 12 _ 3-7 L-3 40-24 27-32
Colorado 55 66 .455 23 11 5-5 W-3 41-21 14-45
Arizona 40 81 .331 38 26 5-5 W-2 26-36 14-45

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 8, Cleveland 7, 11 innings

Washington 8, Toronto 5

L.A. Angels 3, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 4

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 2

Kansas City 3, Houston 2

Seattle 3, Texas 1

Chicago White Sox 3, Oakland 2

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 2

Oakland 5, Chicago White Sox 4

L.A. Angels 13, Detroit 10

Houston 6, Kansas City 3, 10 innings

Seattle at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kansas City (Keller 7-12) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-9), 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 10-7) at Baltimore (Akin 0-7), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Barnes 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 2-2) at Toronto (Ray 9-5), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-9) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 2-1) at Cleveland (Hentges 1-4), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 5-7) at Boston (Sale 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 7-6) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 9-4), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 10-3) at Oakland (Kaprielian 6-4), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 7, Cincinnati 1

Colorado 7, San Diego 5

Washington 8, Toronto 5

N.Y. Mets 6, San Francisco 2, 12 innings

Atlanta 11, Miami 9

Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 4, 10 innings

Arizona 4, Philadelphia 2

L.A. Dodgers 9, Pittsburgh 0

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kansas City (Keller 7-12) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-9), 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 10-7) at Baltimore (Akin 0-7), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 0-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 4-6), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Milwaukee (Anderson 4-6), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 3-10) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0), 8:15 p.m.

Arizona (Gilbert 1-1) at Colorado (Gomber 9-7), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 10-3) at Oakland (Kaprielian 6-4), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 12-2), 10:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Moore 2-3) at San Diego (Snell 6-4), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

