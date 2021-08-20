On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
August 20, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 75 47 .615 _ _ 7-3 W-4 39-22 36-25
New York 70 52 .574 5 _ 8-2 W-7 37-25 33-27
Boston 69 54 .561 ½ 4-6 L-3 37-24 32-30
Toronto 63 56 .529 10½ 4-6 L-2 31-25 32-31
Baltimore 38 82 .317 36 30 0-10 L-15 17-37 21-45

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 71 51 .582 _ _ 5-5 L-1 42-23 29-28
Cleveland 58 61 .487 11½ 4-6 L-1 29-27 29-34
Detroit 58 65 .472 13½ 11½ 4-6 L-4 33-30 25-35
Minnesota 54 68 .443 17 15 6-4 L-1 30-33 24-35
Kansas City 52 68 .433 18 16 4-6 L-1 32-31 20-37

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 71 50 .587 _ _ 5-5 W-1 37-23 34-27
Oakland 69 53 .566 _ 5-5 W-1 34-25 35-28
Seattle 66 56 .541 3 8-2 W-3 37-25 29-31
Los Angeles 62 61 .504 10 5-5 W-3 32-30 30-31
Texas 42 79 .347 29 26½ 3-7 L-3 28-34 14-45

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 65 56 .537 _ _ 9-1 W-6 31-29 34-27
Philadelphia 61 60 .504 4 5 3-7 L-4 36-25 25-35
New York 60 61 .496 5 6 4-6 L-1 36-23 24-38
Washington 52 68 .433 12½ 13½ 3-7 W-2 31-33 21-35
Miami 51 71 .418 14½ 15½ 4-6 L-4 30-30 21-41

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 74 48 .607 _ _ 8-2 L-1 32-27 42-21
Cincinnati 66 57 .537 1 5-5 W-1 33-29 33-28
St. Louis 62 58 .517 11 7-3 W-1 33-27 29-31
Chicago 54 69 .439 20½ 13 2-8 W-2 31-28 23-41
Pittsburgh 42 79 .347 31½ 24 1-9 L-5 24-35 18-44

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 78 43 .645 _ _ 8-2 L-1 42-19 36-24
Los Angeles 76 46 .623 _ 9-1 W-7 40-20 36-26
San Diego 67 56 .545 12 _ 3-7 L-3 40-24 27-32
Colorado 55 66 .455 23 11 5-5 W-3 41-21 14-45
Arizona 41 81 .336 37½ 25½ 6-4 W-3 27-36 14-45

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 2

Oakland 5, Chicago White Sox 4

L.A. Angels 13, Detroit 10

Houston 6, Kansas City 3, 10 innings

Seattle 9, Texas 8, 11 innings

N.Y. Yankees 7, Minnesota 5

Friday’s Games

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota (Maeda 6-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 11-6), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-6) at Tampa Bay (Patiño 2-3), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 3-6) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 2:20 p.m.

Detroit (Peralta 3-2) at Toronto (Ryu 11-6), 3:07 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 12-5) at Oakland (Manaea 8-8), 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-2) at Cleveland (McKenzie 2-5), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 5-4) at Houston (Odorizzi 5-6), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Smyly 8-3) at Baltimore (Harvey 6-12), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 5-10) at Boston (Rodríguez 9-6), 7:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Arizona 6, Philadelphia 2

Cincinnati 6, Miami 1

St. Louis 8, Milwaukee 4

L.A. Dodgers 4, N.Y. Mets 1

Friday’s Games

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City (Bubic 3-6) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 10-4), 4:05 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 6-12) at Milwaukee (Lauer 4-4), 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 12-5) at Oakland (Manaea 8-8), 4:07 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Cincinnati (Miley 10-4), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Smyly 8-3) at Baltimore (Harvey 6-12), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Peters 0-1) at St. Louis (Happ 7-6), 7:15 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 1-7) at Colorado (Freeland 4-6), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 7-7) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-8), 8:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

