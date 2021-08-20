All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|75
|47
|.615
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|39-22
|36-25
|New York
|70
|52
|.574
|5
|_
|8-2
|W-7
|37-25
|33-27
|Boston
|69
|54
|.561
|6½
|½
|4-6
|L-3
|37-24
|32-30
|Toronto
|63
|56
|.529
|10½
|4½
|4-6
|L-2
|31-25
|32-31
|Baltimore
|38
|82
|.317
|36
|30
|0-10
|L-15
|17-37
|21-45
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|71
|51
|.582
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|42-23
|29-28
|Cleveland
|58
|61
|.487
|11½
|9½
|4-6
|L-1
|29-27
|29-34
|Detroit
|58
|65
|.472
|13½
|11½
|4-6
|L-4
|33-30
|25-35
|Minnesota
|54
|68
|.443
|17
|15
|6-4
|L-1
|30-33
|24-35
|Kansas City
|52
|68
|.433
|18
|16
|4-6
|L-1
|32-31
|20-37
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|71
|50
|.587
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|37-23
|34-27
|Oakland
|69
|53
|.566
|2½
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|34-25
|35-28
|Seattle
|66
|56
|.541
|5½
|3
|8-2
|W-3
|37-25
|29-31
|Los Angeles
|62
|61
|.504
|10
|7½
|5-5
|W-3
|32-30
|30-31
|Texas
|42
|79
|.347
|29
|26½
|3-7
|L-3
|28-34
|14-45
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|65
|56
|.537
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-6
|31-29
|34-27
|Philadelphia
|61
|60
|.504
|4
|5
|3-7
|L-4
|36-25
|25-35
|New York
|60
|61
|.496
|5
|6
|4-6
|L-1
|36-23
|24-38
|Washington
|52
|68
|.433
|12½
|13½
|3-7
|W-2
|31-33
|21-35
|Miami
|51
|71
|.418
|14½
|15½
|4-6
|L-4
|30-30
|21-41
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|74
|48
|.607
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|32-27
|42-21
|Cincinnati
|66
|57
|.537
|8½
|1
|5-5
|W-1
|33-29
|33-28
|St. Louis
|62
|58
|.517
|11
|3½
|7-3
|W-1
|33-27
|29-31
|Chicago
|54
|69
|.439
|20½
|13
|2-8
|W-2
|31-28
|23-41
|Pittsburgh
|42
|79
|.347
|31½
|24
|1-9
|L-5
|24-35
|18-44
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|78
|43
|.645
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|42-19
|36-24
|Los Angeles
|76
|46
|.623
|2½
|_
|9-1
|W-7
|40-20
|36-26
|San Diego
|67
|56
|.545
|12
|_
|3-7
|L-3
|40-24
|27-32
|Colorado
|55
|66
|.455
|23
|11
|5-5
|W-3
|41-21
|14-45
|Arizona
|41
|81
|.336
|37½
|25½
|6-4
|W-3
|27-36
|14-45
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 2
Oakland 5, Chicago White Sox 4
L.A. Angels 13, Detroit 10
Houston 6, Kansas City 3, 10 innings
Seattle 9, Texas 8, 11 innings
N.Y. Yankees 7, Minnesota 5
Friday’s Games
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota (Maeda 6-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 11-6), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-6) at Tampa Bay (Patiño 2-3), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 3-6) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 2:20 p.m.
Detroit (Peralta 3-2) at Toronto (Ryu 11-6), 3:07 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 12-5) at Oakland (Manaea 8-8), 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-2) at Cleveland (McKenzie 2-5), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 5-4) at Houston (Odorizzi 5-6), 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Smyly 8-3) at Baltimore (Harvey 6-12), 7:05 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 5-10) at Boston (Rodríguez 9-6), 7:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Arizona 6, Philadelphia 2
Cincinnati 6, Miami 1
St. Louis 8, Milwaukee 4
L.A. Dodgers 4, N.Y. Mets 1
Friday’s Games
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City (Bubic 3-6) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 10-4), 4:05 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 6-12) at Milwaukee (Lauer 4-4), 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 12-5) at Oakland (Manaea 8-8), 4:07 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at Cincinnati (Miley 10-4), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Smyly 8-3) at Baltimore (Harvey 6-12), 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Peters 0-1) at St. Louis (Happ 7-6), 7:15 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 1-7) at Colorado (Freeland 4-6), 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 7-7) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-8), 8:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
