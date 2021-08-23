All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|77
|48
|.616
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|41-23
|36-25
|New York
|72
|52
|.581
|4½
|_
|9-1
|W-9
|39-25
|33-27
|Boston
|71
|55
|.563
|6½
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|39-25
|32-30
|Toronto
|64
|58
|.525
|11½
|5
|3-7
|L-1
|32-27
|32-31
|Baltimore
|38
|85
|.309
|38
|31½
|0-10
|L-18
|17-40
|21-45
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|72
|53
|.576
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|42-23
|30-30
|Cleveland
|61
|61
|.500
|9½
|8
|6-4
|W-3
|32-27
|29-34
|Detroit
|60
|66
|.476
|12½
|11
|4-6
|W-1
|33-30
|27-36
|Kansas City
|55
|68
|.447
|16
|14½
|6-4
|W-3
|32-31
|23-37
|Minnesota
|54
|70
|.435
|17½
|16
|5-5
|L-3
|30-33
|24-37
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|73
|51
|.589
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|39-24
|34-27
|Oakland
|70
|55
|.560
|3½
|½
|3-7
|L-2
|35-27
|35-28
|Seattle
|67
|58
|.536
|6½
|3½
|7-3
|W-1
|37-25
|30-33
|Los Angeles
|62
|64
|.492
|12
|9
|4-6
|L-3
|32-30
|30-34
|Texas
|43
|81
|.347
|30
|27
|3-7
|L-1
|28-34
|15-47
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|68
|56
|.548
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-9
|31-29
|37-27
|Philadelphia
|63
|61
|.508
|5
|5
|4-6
|W-1
|36-25
|27-36
|New York
|61
|63
|.492
|7
|7
|2-8
|W-1
|36-23
|25-40
|Washington
|53
|70
|.431
|14½
|14½
|3-7
|L-2
|31-33
|22-37
|Miami
|51
|74
|.408
|17½
|17½
|3-7
|L-7
|30-30
|21-44
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|76
|49
|.608
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|34-28
|42-21
|Cincinnati
|69
|57
|.548
|7½
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|36-29
|33-28
|St. Louis
|63
|60
|.512
|12
|4½
|6-4
|W-1
|34-29
|29-31
|Chicago
|54
|72
|.429
|22½
|15
|2-8
|L-3
|31-31
|23-41
|Pittsburgh
|44
|80
|.355
|31½
|24
|3-7
|L-1
|24-35
|20-45
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|80
|44
|.645
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|42-19
|38-25
|Los Angeles
|78
|47
|.624
|2½
|_
|9-1
|L-1
|42-21
|36-26
|San Diego
|68
|58
|.540
|13
|1
|2-8
|L-1
|41-26
|27-32
|Colorado
|57
|67
|.460
|23
|11
|6-4
|L-1
|43-22
|14-45
|Arizona
|42
|83
|.336
|38½
|26½
|7-3
|W-1
|27-36
|15-47
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 3, Baltimore 1
Tampa Bay 9, Chicago White Sox 0
Detroit 5, Toronto 3, 11 innings
Kansas City 9, Chicago Cubs 1
Seattle 6, Houston 3, 11 innings
San Francisco 2, Oakland 1
Cleveland 3, L.A. Angels 0
Texas at Boston, ppd.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Boston 8, Texas 4, 11 innings
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle (Flexen 10-5) at Oakland (Irvin 9-11), 3:37 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Bundy 2-9) at Baltimore (Watkins 2-5), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 5-4), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 9-6) at Toronto (Berríos 8-6), 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Jax 3-1) at Boston (Houck 0-3), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Hearn 2-4) at Cleveland (Morgan 2-5), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Heaney 8-8) at Atlanta (Morton 12-4), 7:20 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 6-6) at St. Louis (Flaherty 9-1), 7:45 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 3-8) at Houston (Garcia 9-6), 8:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati 3, Miami 1
Atlanta 3, Baltimore 1
St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 0
Kansas City 9, Chicago Cubs 1
Milwaukee 7, Washington 3
Arizona 8, Colorado 4
Philadelphia 7, San Diego 4
San Francisco 2, Oakland 1
N.Y. Mets 7, L.A. Dodgers 2
Monday’s Games
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona (Bumgarner 7-7) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-13), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 5-4), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Long 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 5-8) at Miami (Luzardo 4-6), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Heaney 8-8) at Atlanta (Morton 12-4), 7:20 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 6-6) at St. Louis (Flaherty 9-1), 7:45 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 11-9) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-2), 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 10-4) at Milwaukee (Burnes 8-4), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 13-3) at San Diego (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
