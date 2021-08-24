Trending:
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
August 24, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 78 48 .619 _ _ 7-3 W-3 41-23 37-25
New York 73 52 .584 _ 10-0 W-10 39-25 34-27
Boston 71 55 .563 7 _ 5-5 W-1 39-25 32-30
Toronto 65 59 .524 12 5 3-7 L-1 33-28 32-31
Baltimore 38 85 .309 38½ 31½ 0-10 L-18 17-40 21-45

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 73 54 .575 _ _ 5-5 W-1 42-23 31-31
Cleveland 61 62 .496 10 6-4 L-1 32-28 29-34
Detroit 60 66 .476 12½ 11 4-6 W-1 33-30 27-36
Kansas City 56 68 .452 15½ 14 7-3 W-4 32-31 24-37
Minnesota 54 70 .435 17½ 16 5-5 L-3 30-33 24-37

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 73 52 .584 _ _ 4-6 L-2 39-25 34-27
Oakland 70 57 .551 4 2-8 L-4 35-29 35-28
Seattle 69 58 .543 5 7-3 W-3 37-25 32-33
Los Angeles 62 64 .492 11½ 9 4-6 L-3 32-30 30-34
Texas 44 81 .352 29 26½ 4-6 W-1 28-34 16-47

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 68 57 .544 _ _ 9-1 L-1 31-30 37-27
Philadelphia 63 62 .504 5 3-7 L-1 36-26 27-36
New York 61 64 .488 7 2-8 L-1 36-24 25-40
Washington 54 70 .435 13½ 14 4-6 W-1 31-33 23-37
Miami 51 75 .405 17½ 18 2-8 L-8 30-31 21-44

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 76 49 .608 _ _ 7-3 W-2 34-28 42-21
Cincinnati 69 57 .548 _ 7-3 W-4 36-29 33-28
St. Louis 63 60 .512 12 6-4 W-1 34-29 29-31
Chicago 55 72 .433 22 14½ 3-7 W-1 32-31 23-41
Pittsburgh 46 80 .365 30½ 23 4-6 W-2 26-35 20-45

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 81 44 .648 _ _ 7-3 W-3 42-19 39-25
Los Angeles 78 47 .624 3 _ 9-1 L-1 42-21 36-26
San Diego 68 58 .540 13½ 1 2-8 L-1 41-26 27-32
Colorado 57 68 .456 24 11½ 6-4 L-2 43-22 14-46
Arizona 42 85 .331 40 27½ 5-5 L-2 27-36 15-49

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Boston 8, Texas 4, 11 innings

Toronto 2, Chicago White Sox 1

N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta 1

Kansas City 7, Houston 1

Seattle 5, Oakland 3

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle 5, Oakland 1

Tampa Bay 3, Philadelphia 1

Chicago White Sox 5, Toronto 2

Texas 7, Cleveland 3

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit (Skubal 8-11) at St. Louis (Lester 4-6), 1:15 p.m.

Kansas City (Minor 8-11) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 10-4), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 8-1) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-8), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-9) at Toronto (Ray 9-5), 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 1-2) at Boston (Pivetta 9-6), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Latz 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 7-4), 7:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta 1

Pittsburgh 6, Arizona 5

Chicago Cubs 6, Colorado 4

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 2

Tampa Bay 3, Philadelphia 1

San Francisco 8, N.Y. Mets 0

Washington 5, Miami 1

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit (Skubal 8-11) at St. Louis (Lester 4-6), 1:15 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 9-7) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-10), 2:20 p.m., 1st game

Colorado (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 6:30 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona (Gilbert 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-8), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Cueto 7-6) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-8), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Gray 0-1) at Miami (Cabrera 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 7-12) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-7), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 13-2) at San Diego (Snell 6-5), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

