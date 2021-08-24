All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|78
|48
|.619
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|41-23
|37-25
|New York
|73
|52
|.584
|4½
|_
|10-0
|W-10
|39-25
|34-27
|Boston
|71
|55
|.563
|7
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|39-25
|32-30
|Toronto
|65
|59
|.524
|12
|5
|3-7
|L-1
|33-28
|32-31
|Baltimore
|38
|85
|.309
|38½
|31½
|0-10
|L-18
|17-40
|21-45
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|73
|54
|.575
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|42-23
|31-31
|Cleveland
|61
|62
|.496
|10
|8½
|6-4
|L-1
|32-28
|29-34
|Detroit
|60
|66
|.476
|12½
|11
|4-6
|W-1
|33-30
|27-36
|Kansas City
|56
|68
|.452
|15½
|14
|7-3
|W-4
|32-31
|24-37
|Minnesota
|54
|70
|.435
|17½
|16
|5-5
|L-3
|30-33
|24-37
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|73
|52
|.584
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|39-25
|34-27
|Oakland
|70
|57
|.551
|4
|1½
|2-8
|L-4
|35-29
|35-28
|Seattle
|69
|58
|.543
|5
|2½
|7-3
|W-3
|37-25
|32-33
|Los Angeles
|62
|64
|.492
|11½
|9
|4-6
|L-3
|32-30
|30-34
|Texas
|44
|81
|.352
|29
|26½
|4-6
|W-1
|28-34
|16-47
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|68
|57
|.544
|_
|_
|9-1
|L-1
|31-30
|37-27
|Philadelphia
|63
|62
|.504
|5
|5½
|3-7
|L-1
|36-26
|27-36
|New York
|61
|64
|.488
|7
|7½
|2-8
|L-1
|36-24
|25-40
|Washington
|54
|70
|.435
|13½
|14
|4-6
|W-1
|31-33
|23-37
|Miami
|51
|75
|.405
|17½
|18
|2-8
|L-8
|30-31
|21-44
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|76
|49
|.608
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|34-28
|42-21
|Cincinnati
|69
|57
|.548
|7½
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|36-29
|33-28
|St. Louis
|63
|60
|.512
|12
|4½
|6-4
|W-1
|34-29
|29-31
|Chicago
|55
|72
|.433
|22
|14½
|3-7
|W-1
|32-31
|23-41
|Pittsburgh
|46
|80
|.365
|30½
|23
|4-6
|W-2
|26-35
|20-45
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|81
|44
|.648
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|42-19
|39-25
|Los Angeles
|78
|47
|.624
|3
|_
|9-1
|L-1
|42-21
|36-26
|San Diego
|68
|58
|.540
|13½
|1
|2-8
|L-1
|41-26
|27-32
|Colorado
|57
|68
|.456
|24
|11½
|6-4
|L-2
|43-22
|14-46
|Arizona
|42
|85
|.331
|40
|27½
|5-5
|L-2
|27-36
|15-49
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Boston 8, Texas 4, 11 innings
Toronto 2, Chicago White Sox 1
N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta 1
Kansas City 7, Houston 1
Seattle 5, Oakland 3
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle 5, Oakland 1
Tampa Bay 3, Philadelphia 1
Chicago White Sox 5, Toronto 2
Texas 7, Cleveland 3
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit (Skubal 8-11) at St. Louis (Lester 4-6), 1:15 p.m.
Kansas City (Minor 8-11) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 10-4), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 8-1) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-8), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-9) at Toronto (Ray 9-5), 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 1-2) at Boston (Pivetta 9-6), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Latz 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 7-4), 7:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta 1
Pittsburgh 6, Arizona 5
Chicago Cubs 6, Colorado 4
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 2
Tampa Bay 3, Philadelphia 1
San Francisco 8, N.Y. Mets 0
Washington 5, Miami 1
N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit (Skubal 8-11) at St. Louis (Lester 4-6), 1:15 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 9-7) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-10), 2:20 p.m., 1st game
Colorado (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 6:30 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona (Gilbert 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-8), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Cueto 7-6) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-8), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Gray 0-1) at Miami (Cabrera 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 7-12) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-7), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 13-2) at San Diego (Snell 6-5), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Arizona at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
