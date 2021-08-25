On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
August 25, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 78 48 .619 _ _ 7-3 W-3 41-23 37-25
New York 74 52 .587 4 _ 10-0 W-11 39-25 35-27
Boston 72 55 .567 _ 6-4 W-2 40-25 32-30
Toronto 65 59 .524 12 3-7 L-1 33-28 32-31
Baltimore 38 86 .306 39 32½ 0-10 L-19 17-41 21-45

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 73 54 .575 _ _ 5-5 W-1 42-23 31-31
Cleveland 61 62 .496 10 9 6-4 L-1 32-28 29-34
Detroit 61 66 .480 12 11 4-6 W-2 33-30 28-36
Kansas City 56 69 .448 16 15 7-3 L-1 32-31 24-38
Minnesota 54 71 .432 18 17 4-6 L-4 30-33 24-38

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 74 52 .587 _ _ 4-6 W-1 40-25 34-27
Oakland 70 57 .551 2 2-8 L-4 35-29 35-28
Seattle 69 58 .543 3 7-3 W-3 37-25 32-33
Los Angeles 63 64 .496 11½ 9 5-5 W-1 32-30 31-34
Texas 44 81 .352 29½ 27 4-6 W-1 28-34 16-47

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 68 58 .540 _ _ 8-2 L-2 31-31 37-27
Philadelphia 63 62 .504 5 3-7 L-1 36-26 27-36
New York 61 64 .488 7 2-8 L-1 36-24 25-40
Washington 54 70 .435 13 13½ 4-6 W-1 31-33 23-37
Miami 51 75 .405 17 17½ 2-8 L-8 30-31 21-44

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 77 49 .611 _ _ 7-3 W-3 35-28 42-21
Cincinnati 69 58 .543 _ 6-4 L-1 36-29 33-29
St. Louis 63 61 .508 13 5-5 L-1 34-30 29-31
Chicago 55 72 .433 22½ 14 3-7 W-1 32-31 23-41
Pittsburgh 46 80 .365 31 22½ 4-6 W-2 26-35 20-45

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 81 44 .648 _ _ 7-3 W-3 42-19 39-25
Los Angeles 79 47 .627 _ 9-1 W-1 42-21 37-26
San Diego 68 59 .535 14 1 2-8 L-2 41-27 27-32
Colorado 57 68 .456 24 11 6-4 L-2 43-22 14-46
Arizona 42 85 .331 40 27 5-5 L-2 27-36 15-49

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle 5, Oakland 1

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the ways agencies are seeking to disrupt, dismantle and limit the damage of cyber attacks in this free e-book.

Tampa Bay 3, Philadelphia 1

Chicago White Sox 5, Toronto 2

Texas 7, Cleveland 3

L.A. Angels 14, Baltimore 8

N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta 4

Detroit 4, St. Louis 3

Boston 11, Minnesota 9

Houston 4, Kansas City 0

        Read more: Sports News

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-3) at Baltimore (Akin 0-8), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Toronto (Ryu 12-6), 3:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Gant 4-7) at Boston (Sale 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 6-10) at Cleveland (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 8-4) at Oakland (Kaprielian 7-4), 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 8-12) at Seattle (Kikuchi 7-7), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 2

Tampa Bay 3, Philadelphia 1

San Francisco 8, N.Y. Mets 0

Washington 5, Miami 1

N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta 4

Detroit 4, St. Louis 3

Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 4

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 2

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m., 1st game

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 6:30 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati (Gray 5-6) at Milwaukee (Anderson 4-7), 2:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 1-7) at Philadelphia (Moore 2-3), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Peters 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 10-4) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 7-12) at Miami (Hernandez 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 11-4) at San Diego (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|23 IEEE BIGDATASERVICE 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Vice President Harris visits USS Tulsa in Singapore