All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|78
|48
|.619
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|41-23
|37-25
|New York
|74
|52
|.587
|4
|_
|10-0
|W-11
|39-25
|35-27
|Boston
|72
|55
|.567
|6½
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|40-25
|32-30
|Toronto
|65
|59
|.524
|12
|5½
|3-7
|L-1
|33-28
|32-31
|Baltimore
|38
|86
|.306
|39
|32½
|0-10
|L-19
|17-41
|21-45
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|73
|54
|.575
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|42-23
|31-31
|Cleveland
|61
|62
|.496
|10
|9
|6-4
|L-1
|32-28
|29-34
|Detroit
|61
|66
|.480
|12
|11
|4-6
|W-2
|33-30
|28-36
|Kansas City
|56
|69
|.448
|16
|15
|7-3
|L-1
|32-31
|24-38
|Minnesota
|54
|71
|.432
|18
|17
|4-6
|L-4
|30-33
|24-38
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|74
|52
|.587
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|40-25
|34-27
|Oakland
|70
|57
|.551
|4½
|2
|2-8
|L-4
|35-29
|35-28
|Seattle
|69
|58
|.543
|5½
|3
|7-3
|W-3
|37-25
|32-33
|Los Angeles
|63
|64
|.496
|11½
|9
|5-5
|W-1
|32-30
|31-34
|Texas
|44
|81
|.352
|29½
|27
|4-6
|W-1
|28-34
|16-47
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|68
|58
|.540
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-2
|31-31
|37-27
|Philadelphia
|63
|62
|.504
|4½
|5
|3-7
|L-1
|36-26
|27-36
|New York
|61
|64
|.488
|6½
|7
|2-8
|L-1
|36-24
|25-40
|Washington
|54
|70
|.435
|13
|13½
|4-6
|W-1
|31-33
|23-37
|Miami
|51
|75
|.405
|17
|17½
|2-8
|L-8
|30-31
|21-44
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|77
|49
|.611
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|35-28
|42-21
|Cincinnati
|69
|58
|.543
|8½
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|36-29
|33-29
|St. Louis
|63
|61
|.508
|13
|4½
|5-5
|L-1
|34-30
|29-31
|Chicago
|55
|72
|.433
|22½
|14
|3-7
|W-1
|32-31
|23-41
|Pittsburgh
|46
|80
|.365
|31
|22½
|4-6
|W-2
|26-35
|20-45
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|81
|44
|.648
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|42-19
|39-25
|Los Angeles
|79
|47
|.627
|2½
|_
|9-1
|W-1
|42-21
|37-26
|San Diego
|68
|59
|.535
|14
|1
|2-8
|L-2
|41-27
|27-32
|Colorado
|57
|68
|.456
|24
|11
|6-4
|L-2
|43-22
|14-46
|Arizona
|42
|85
|.331
|40
|27
|5-5
|L-2
|27-36
|15-49
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle 5, Oakland 1
Tampa Bay 3, Philadelphia 1
Chicago White Sox 5, Toronto 2
Texas 7, Cleveland 3
L.A. Angels 14, Baltimore 8
N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta 4
Detroit 4, St. Louis 3
Boston 11, Minnesota 9
Houston 4, Kansas City 0
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-3) at Baltimore (Akin 0-8), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Toronto (Ryu 12-6), 3:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Gant 4-7) at Boston (Sale 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 6-10) at Cleveland (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 8-4) at Oakland (Kaprielian 7-4), 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 8-12) at Seattle (Kikuchi 7-7), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 2
Tampa Bay 3, Philadelphia 1
San Francisco 8, N.Y. Mets 0
Washington 5, Miami 1
N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta 4
Detroit 4, St. Louis 3
Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 4
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 2
Colorado at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m., 1st game
Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 6:30 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati (Gray 5-6) at Milwaukee (Anderson 4-7), 2:10 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 1-7) at Philadelphia (Moore 2-3), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Peters 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 10-4) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 7-12) at Miami (Hernandez 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 11-4) at San Diego (TBD), 9:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Arizona at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
