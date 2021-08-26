On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
August 26, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 79 48 .622 _ _ 8-2 W-4 41-23 38-25
New York 74 52 .587 _ 10-0 W-11 39-25 35-27
Boston 72 56 .563 _ 5-5 L-1 40-26 32-30
Toronto 66 59 .528 12 4-6 W-1 34-28 32-31
Baltimore 40 86 .317 38½ 31 2-8 W-2 19-41 21-45

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 73 55 .570 _ _ 5-5 L-1 42-23 31-32
Cleveland 62 62 .500 9 8 6-4 W-1 33-28 29-34
Detroit 61 67 .477 12 11 4-6 L-1 33-30 28-37
Kansas City 56 70 .444 16 15 7-3 L-2 32-31 24-39
Minnesota 55 71 .437 17 16 5-5 W-1 30-33 25-38

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 75 52 .591 _ _ 5-5 W-2 41-25 34-27
Oakland 70 57 .551 5 2-8 L-4 35-29 35-28
Seattle 69 58 .543 6 7-3 W-3 37-25 32-33
Los Angeles 63 66 .488 13 4-6 L-2 32-30 31-36
Texas 44 82 .349 30½ 27 3-7 L-1 28-34 16-48

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 68 58 .540 _ _ 8-2 L-2 31-31 37-27
Philadelphia 63 63 .500 5 3-7 L-2 36-27 27-36
New York 61 65 .484 7 2-8 L-2 36-25 25-40
Washington 54 71 .432 13½ 14 4-6 L-1 31-33 23-38
Miami 52 75 .409 16½ 17 2-8 W-1 31-31 21-44

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 78 50 .609 _ _ 7-3 L-1 36-29 42-21
Cincinnati 70 59 .543 _ 6-4 W-1 36-29 34-30
St. Louis 64 61 .512 12½ 4 5-5 W-1 35-30 29-31
Chicago 56 73 .434 22½ 14 4-6 L-1 33-32 23-41
Pittsburgh 46 81 .362 31½ 23 4-6 L-1 26-36 20-45

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 82 44 .651 _ _ 7-3 W-4 42-19 40-25
Los Angeles 80 47 .630 _ 9-1 W-2 42-21 38-26
San Diego 68 60 .531 15 2-8 L-3 41-28 27-32
Colorado 58 69 .457 24½ 11 6-4 W-1 43-22 15-47
Arizona 43 85 .336 40 26½ 5-5 W-1 27-36 16-49

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis 3, Detroit 2, 10 innings

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the ways agencies are seeking to disrupt, dismantle and limit the damage of cyber attacks in this free e-book.

Houston 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 7, Philadelphia 4

Cleveland 7, Texas 2

Toronto 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Baltimore 10, L.A. Angels 6

Minnesota 9, Boston 6, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore 13, L.A. Angels 1

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 8-4) at Baltimore (Harvey 6-13), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 9-7) at Cleveland (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 10-7) at Detroit (Manning 3-5), 7:10 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Houston (Odorizzi 6-6) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Thompson 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-7), 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 4-4) at Minnesota (Albers 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 8-8) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 12-6) at Oakland (Manaea 8-8), 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 4-6) at Seattle (Gilbert 5-5), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston at Cleveland, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 5, Colorado 2, 7 innings, 1st game

St. Louis 3, Detroit 2, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 7, Philadelphia 4

San Francisco 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Arizona 5, Pittsburgh 2

Miami 4, Washington 3, 10 innings

Colorado 13, Chicago Cubs 10, 10 innings, 2nd game

Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 3, 16 innings

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 5, Milwaukee 1

Arizona at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Arizona (Widener 2-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 7-7), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Happ 7-6) at Pittsburgh (Peters 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Miley 10-4) at Miami (Thompson 2-5), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Espino 3-4) at N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-5), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 12-5) at Atlanta (Fried 11-7), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Thompson 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-7), 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 4-4) at Minnesota (Albers 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 8-8) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 4-6) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|23 IEEE BIGDATASERVICE 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

FEMA welcomes 118 new Corps members