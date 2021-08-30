All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|83
|48
|.634
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-8
|42-23
|41-25
|New York
|76
|54
|.585
|6½
|_
|8-2
|L-2
|39-25
|37-29
|Boston
|75
|58
|.564
|9
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|41-26
|34-32
|Toronto
|69
|61
|.531
|13½
|4½
|6-4
|W-3
|35-29
|34-32
|Baltimore
|40
|90
|.308
|42½
|33½
|2-8
|L-4
|19-44
|21-46
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|76
|56
|.576
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|44-24
|32-32
|Cleveland
|64
|64
|.500
|10
|8½
|6-4
|W-1
|35-30
|29-34
|Detroit
|62
|70
|.470
|14
|12½
|4-6
|L-3
|34-33
|28-37
|Kansas City
|59
|71
|.454
|16
|14½
|7-3
|L-1
|32-31
|27-40
|Minnesota
|58
|73
|.443
|17½
|16
|4-6
|W-1
|32-34
|26-39
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|77
|53
|.592
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|41-25
|36-28
|Oakland
|72
|59
|.550
|5½
|2
|4-6
|W-2
|37-31
|35-28
|Seattle
|70
|61
|.534
|7½
|4
|5-5
|W-1
|38-28
|32-33
|Los Angeles
|64
|67
|.489
|13½
|10
|4-6
|W-1
|33-31
|31-36
|Texas
|45
|85
|.346
|32
|28½
|3-7
|W-1
|29-36
|16-49
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|70
|59
|.543
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|33-32
|37-27
|Philadelphia
|67
|64
|.511
|4
|3
|6-4
|W-4
|39-28
|28-36
|New York
|63
|67
|.485
|7½
|6½
|3-7
|W-2
|38-27
|25-40
|Washington
|55
|75
|.423
|15½
|14½
|3-7
|L-3
|31-34
|24-41
|Miami
|55
|76
|.420
|16
|15
|4-6
|W-2
|34-32
|21-44
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|79
|52
|.603
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|36-29
|43-23
|Cincinnati
|71
|62
|.534
|9
|_
|5-5
|L-3
|36-30
|35-32
|St. Louis
|67
|63
|.515
|11½
|2½
|5-5
|W-1
|35-30
|32-33
|Chicago
|57
|75
|.432
|22½
|13½
|4-6
|L-1
|33-32
|24-43
|Pittsburgh
|48
|83
|.366
|31
|22
|6-4
|W-1
|28-38
|20-45
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|84
|46
|.646
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|42-19
|42-27
|Los Angeles
|82
|49
|.626
|2½
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|43-23
|39-26
|San Diego
|69
|62
|.527
|15½
|1
|2-8
|L-1
|41-29
|28-33
|Colorado
|60
|70
|.462
|24
|9½
|6-4
|W-1
|43-22
|17-48
|Arizona
|44
|88
|.333
|41
|26½
|3-7
|L-3
|27-36
|17-52
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Toronto 2, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 12, Baltimore 8
Cleveland 7, Boston 5
Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 2
Chicago White Sox 13, Chicago Cubs 1
Texas 13, Houston 2
Seattle 4, Kansas City 3
Oakland 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
Monday’s Games
Minnesota 3, Detroit 2
Toronto 7, Baltimore 3
Tampa Bay 6, Boston 1
Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore (Akin 1-8) at Toronto (Ryu 12-7), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 9-12) at Detroit (Skubal 8-11), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 9-8) at Texas (Lyles 6-11), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-10) at Minnesota (Gant 4-8), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 8-4) at Kansas City (Minor 8-11), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-9), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 8-4) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 10-4) at Seattle (Kikuchi 7-7), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Miami 2, Cincinnati 1
Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 3
Philadelphia 7, Arizona 4
Atlanta 9, San Francisco 0
N.Y. Mets 9, Washington 4
Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 2
Chicago White Sox 13, Chicago Cubs 1
Colorado 5, L.A. Dodgers 0
Monday’s Games
St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 1
Philadelphia 7, Washington 4
Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1) at Cincinnati (Gray 6-6), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Moore 2-4) at Washington (Corbin 7-13), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Williams 4-2), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Colorado (Gomber 9-8) at Texas (Lyles 6-11), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-10) at Minnesota (Gant 4-8), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-9), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 6-5) at Arizona (Gallen 2-7), 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 8-7) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 12-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 13-2), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
