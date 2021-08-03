Baseball Glance

On Air: Federal Insights
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 64 43 .598 _
Boston 63 44 .589 1
New York 56 49 .533 7
Toronto 54 49 .524 8
Baltimore 38 67 .362 25

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 62 44 .585 _
Cleveland 52 51 .505
Detroit 51 57 .472 12
Kansas City 45 59 .433 16
Minnesota 44 62 .415 18

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 64 42 .604 _
Oakland 60 47 .561
Seattle 57 50 .533
Los Angeles 52 54 .491 12
Texas 39 67 .368 25

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 55 50 .524 _
Philadelphia 53 53 .500
Atlanta 52 54 .491
Washington 49 57 .462
Miami 45 61 .425 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 64 43 .598 _
Cincinnati 56 50 .528
St. Louis 53 52 .505 10
Chicago 51 56 .477 13
Pittsburgh 40 66 .377 23½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 67 39 .632 _
Los Angeles 64 43 .598
San Diego 61 47 .565 7
Colorado 46 60 .434 21
Arizona 33 74 .308 34½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Toronto 2, 10 innings

Baltimore 7, N.Y. Yankees 1

Seattle 8, Tampa Bay 2

Texas 4, L.A. Angels 1

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota (TBD) at Cincinnati (Castillo 5-10), 12:35 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 5-2) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 8-5), 1:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 7-7) at Oakland (Montas 9-8), 3:37 p.m.

Baltimore (Harvey 6-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 7-4), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Mejía 1-6) at Toronto (Matz 8-6), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 7-6) at Detroit (Mize 6-5), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Texas (Allard 2-9), 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Hernández 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-7), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 4-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 8-4), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Boston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Miami 6, N.Y. Mets 3

Philadelphia 7, Washington 5

Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 2

San Francisco 11, Arizona 8, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota (TBD) at Cincinnati (Castillo 5-10), 12:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Milwaukee (Peralta 8-3), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 7-7) at Oakland (Montas 9-8), 3:37 p.m.

Philadelphia (Anderson 2-4) at Washington (Espino 3-2), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-0) at Miami (Thompson 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Smyly 7-3) at St. Louis (Happ 5-6), 8:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Mills 4-4) at Colorado (Gray 7-6), 8:40 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 4-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 8-4), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 9-5) at Arizona (Gallen 1-5), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

