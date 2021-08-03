Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|64
|43
|.598
|_
|Boston
|63
|44
|.589
|1
|New York
|56
|49
|.533
|7
|Toronto
|54
|49
|.524
|8
|Baltimore
|38
|67
|.362
|25
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|62
|44
|.585
|_
|Cleveland
|52
|51
|.505
|8½
|Detroit
|51
|57
|.472
|12
|Kansas City
|45
|59
|.433
|16
|Minnesota
|44
|62
|.415
|18
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|64
|42
|.604
|_
|Oakland
|60
|47
|.561
|4½
|Seattle
|57
|50
|.533
|7½
|Los Angeles
|52
|54
|.491
|12
|Texas
|39
|67
|.368
|25
___
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|55
|50
|.524
|_
|Philadelphia
|53
|53
|.500
|2½
|Atlanta
|52
|54
|.491
|3½
|Washington
|49
|57
|.462
|6½
|Miami
|45
|61
|.425
|10½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|64
|43
|.598
|_
|Cincinnati
|56
|50
|.528
|7½
|St. Louis
|53
|52
|.505
|10
|Chicago
|51
|56
|.477
|13
|Pittsburgh
|40
|66
|.377
|23½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|67
|39
|.632
|_
|Los Angeles
|64
|43
|.598
|3½
|San Diego
|61
|47
|.565
|7
|Colorado
|46
|60
|.434
|21
|Arizona
|33
|74
|.308
|34½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 5, Toronto 2, 10 innings
Baltimore 7, N.Y. Yankees 1
Seattle 8, Tampa Bay 2
Texas 4, L.A. Angels 1
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota (TBD) at Cincinnati (Castillo 5-10), 12:35 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 5-2) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 8-5), 1:10 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 7-7) at Oakland (Montas 9-8), 3:37 p.m.
Baltimore (Harvey 6-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 7-4), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Mejía 1-6) at Toronto (Matz 8-6), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 7-6) at Detroit (Mize 6-5), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Texas (Allard 2-9), 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Hernández 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-7), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (Odorizzi 4-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 8-4), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Boston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Miami 6, N.Y. Mets 3
Philadelphia 7, Washington 5
Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 2
San Francisco 11, Arizona 8, 10 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota (TBD) at Cincinnati (Castillo 5-10), 12:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Milwaukee (Peralta 8-3), 2:10 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 7-7) at Oakland (Montas 9-8), 3:37 p.m.
Philadelphia (Anderson 2-4) at Washington (Espino 3-2), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-0) at Miami (Thompson 2-4), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Smyly 7-3) at St. Louis (Happ 5-6), 8:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Mills 4-4) at Colorado (Gray 7-6), 8:40 p.m.
Houston (Odorizzi 4-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 8-4), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 9-5) at Arizona (Gallen 1-5), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 12:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments