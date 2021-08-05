Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|65
|44
|.596
|_
|Boston
|64
|45
|.587
|1
|New York
|58
|49
|.542
|6
|Toronto
|56
|49
|.533
|7
|Baltimore
|38
|69
|.355
|26
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|63
|45
|.583
|_
|Cleveland
|52
|53
|.495
|9½
|Detroit
|52
|58
|.473
|12
|Kansas City
|46
|60
|.434
|16
|Minnesota
|45
|63
|.417
|18
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|65
|43
|.602
|_
|Oakland
|61
|48
|.560
|4½
|Seattle
|58
|51
|.532
|7½
|Los Angeles
|54
|54
|.500
|11
|Texas
|39
|69
|.361
|26
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|56
|51
|.523
|_
|Philadelphia
|55
|53
|.509
|1½
|Atlanta
|54
|54
|.500
|2½
|Washington
|49
|59
|.454
|7½
|Miami
|46
|62
|.426
|10½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|65
|44
|.596
|_
|Cincinnati
|57
|51
|.528
|7½
|St. Louis
|53
|54
|.495
|11
|Chicago
|52
|57
|.477
|13
|Pittsburgh
|41
|67
|.380
|23½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|68
|40
|.630
|_
|Los Angeles
|65
|44
|.596
|3½
|San Diego
|62
|48
|.564
|7
|Colorado
|47
|61
|.435
|21
|Arizona
|34
|75
|.312
|34½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 3
Cincinnati 6, Minnesota 5
Oakland 5, San Diego 4, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 3
Toronto 8, Cleveland 6
Boston 4, Detroit 1
L.A. Angels 2, Texas 1
Kansas City 9, Chicago White Sox 1
L.A. Dodgers 7, Houston 5
Thursday’s Games
Boston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-3) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 13-4), 2:20 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 3-5) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 6-4) at Baltimore (Means 5-3), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 9-6) at Toronto (Manoah 3-1), 7:07 p.m.
Detroit (Manning 2-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 1-1) at Houston (Greinke 10-3), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Minor 8-9) at St. Louis (Kim 6-6), 8:15 p.m.
Texas (Foltynewicz 2-10) at Oakland (Bassitt 11-3), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-1), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m., 1st game
Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m., 2nd game
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati 6, Minnesota 5
Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 2
Oakland 5, San Diego 4, 10 innings
Philadelphia 9, Washington 5
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 3
Atlanta 7, St. Louis 4
Chicago Cubs 3, Colorado 2
L.A. Dodgers 7, Houston 5
San Francisco 7, Arizona 1
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 12:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-3) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 13-4), 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-10) at Philadelphia (Gibson 7-3), 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-10) at Cincinnati (Miley 8-4), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 4-7) at Atlanta (Muller 2-3), 7:20 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 5-3) at Milwaukee (Burnes 6-4), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Minor 8-9) at St. Louis (Kim 6-6), 8:15 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 6-9) at Colorado (Márquez 9-8), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (Smith 3-8) at San Diego (Weathers 4-3), 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-1), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Miami at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
