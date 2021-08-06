Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|65
|44
|.596
|_
|Boston
|64
|46
|.582
|1½
|New York
|59
|49
|.546
|5½
|Toronto
|57
|49
|.538
|6½
|Baltimore
|38
|69
|.355
|26
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|63
|46
|.578
|_
|Cleveland
|52
|54
|.491
|9½
|Detroit
|53
|58
|.477
|11
|Kansas City
|47
|60
|.439
|15
|Minnesota
|46
|63
|.422
|17
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|65
|44
|.596
|_
|Oakland
|61
|48
|.560
|4
|Seattle
|58
|52
|.527
|7½
|Los Angeles
|55
|54
|.505
|10
|Texas
|39
|70
|.358
|26
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|56
|52
|.519
|_
|Philadelphia
|56
|53
|.514
|½
|Atlanta
|55
|54
|.505
|1½
|Washington
|49
|60
|.450
|7½
|Miami
|47
|62
|.431
|9½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|65
|44
|.596
|_
|Cincinnati
|58
|51
|.532
|7
|St. Louis
|53
|55
|.491
|11½
|Chicago
|52
|58
|.473
|13½
|Pittsburgh
|41
|68
|.376
|24
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|69
|40
|.633
|_
|Los Angeles
|65
|44
|.596
|4
|San Diego
|62
|48
|.564
|7½
|Colorado
|48
|61
|.440
|21
|Arizona
|34
|76
|.309
|35½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Detroit 8, Boston 1
L.A. Angels 5, Texas 0
Toronto 3, Cleveland 0
N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 3
Kansas City 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Minnesota 5, Houston 3
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Seattle (Flexen 10-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Heaney 6-8), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodón 8-5) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-11), 2:20 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 8-5) at Toronto (Ray 9-5), 3:07 p.m., 1st game
Texas (TBD) at Oakland (Irvin 7-10), 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 5-4) at Baltimore (Watkins 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Houck 0-2) at Toronto (Berríos 8-5), 7:07 p.m., 2nd game
Detroit (Alexander 1-1) at Cleveland (Morgan 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Pineda 4-6) at Houston (Garcia 7-6), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 7-10) at St. Louis (Wainwright 9-6), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 2-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 13-3), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 2
Colorado 6, Chicago Cubs 5
San Francisco 5, Arizona 4, 10 innings
Philadelphia 7, Washington 6
Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 4
Atlanta 8, St. Louis 4
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Rodón 8-5) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-11), 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 5-3), 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 3-8) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 6-3), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-6), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 7-10) at St. Louis (Wainwright 9-6), 7:15 p.m.
Washington (Gray 0-0) at Atlanta (Morton 10-4), 7:20 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 3-4) at Colorado (Gomber 8-6), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Widener 1-1) at San Diego (Darvish 7-6), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 2-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 13-3), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Miami at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.
