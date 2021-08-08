On Air: This Just In!
Sports News

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press
August 8, 2021 10:02 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 68 44 .607 _
Boston 65 49 .570 4
New York 61 50 .550
Toronto 60 50 .545 7
Baltimore 38 72 .345 29

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 65 46 .586 _
Cleveland 54 55 .495 10
Detroit 54 60 .474 12½
Kansas City 47 62 .431 17
Minnesota 48 64 .429 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 66 46 .589 _
Oakland 63 48 .568
Seattle 59 54 .522
Los Angeles 56 55 .505
Texas 39 72 .351 26½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 59 53 .527 _
Atlanta 57 55 .509 2
New York 56 55 .505
Washington 50 62 .446 9
Miami 47 65 .420 12

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 66 46 .589 _
Cincinnati 61 51 .545 5
St. Louis 55 55 .500 10
Chicago 52 60 .464 14
Pittsburgh 41 71 .366 25

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 71 41 .634 _
Los Angeles 66 45 .595
San Diego 63 49 .563 8
Colorado 51 61 .455 20
Arizona 35 77 .313 36

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 4

Toronto 1, Boston 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Chicago White Sox 4, Chicago Cubs 0

Oakland 12, Texas 3

Detroit 2, Cleveland 1

Houston 4, Minnesota 0

Boston 2, Toronto 1, 8 innings, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 12, Baltimore 3

St. Louis 5, Kansas City 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, L.A. Angels 3

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 7, Detroit 5

Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 6

Seattle 2, N.Y. Yankees 0

Toronto 9, Boston 8

Minnesota 7, Houston 5

Kansas City at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati (Castillo 6-10) at Cleveland (Hentges 1-4), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-8) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 7-4) at Kansas City (Hernández 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 6:07 p.m., 1st game

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m., 2nd game

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 4, Chicago Cubs 0

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Washington 3, Atlanta 2

St. Louis 5, Kansas City 2

Cincinnati 11, Pittsburgh 3

Colorado 7, Miami 4

San Francisco 9, Milwaukee 6, 11 innings

San Diego 6, Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, L.A. Angels 3

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Mets 0

Atlanta 5, Washington 4

Cincinnati 3, Pittsburgh 2

San Francisco 5, Milwaukee 4

Colorado 13, Miami 8

Kansas City at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati (Castillo 6-10) at Cleveland (Hentges 1-4), 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 8-3) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-4), 8:05 p.m.

Miami (Thompson 2-4) at San Diego (Musgrove 7-7), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

