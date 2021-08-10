Baseball Glance

On Air: Innovation In Government
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 68 44 .607 _
Boston 65 49 .570 4
New York 62 50 .554 6
Toronto 60 50 .545 7
Baltimore 38 72 .345 29

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 67 46 .593 _
Cleveland 55 55 .500 10½
Detroit 54 60 .474 13½
Kansas City 48 63 .432 18
Minnesota 48 65 .425 19

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 66 46 .589 _
Oakland 64 48 .571 2
Seattle 59 54 .522
Los Angeles 56 56 .500 10
Texas 39 73 .348 27

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 59 53 .527 _
Atlanta 57 55 .509 2
New York 56 55 .505
Washington 50 62 .446 9
Miami 47 66 .416 12½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 66 46 .589 _
Cincinnati 61 52 .540
St. Louis 55 56 .495 10½
Chicago 52 61 .460 14½
Pittsburgh 41 71 .366 25

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 71 41 .634 _
Los Angeles 67 45 .598 4
San Diego 65 49 .570 7
Colorado 51 61 .455 20
Arizona 35 78 .310 36½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 9, Cincinnati 3

Chicago White Sox 11, Minnesota 1

N.Y. Yankees 8, Kansas City 6, 11 innings

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 6:07 p.m., 1st game

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m., 2nd game

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-3) at Minnesota (Ober 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 2-8) at Houston (Valdez 7-3), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Kansas City (Singer 3-7), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 7-10) at Baltimore (Harvey 6-10), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 9-8) at Cleveland (Quantrill 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 6-4) at Boston (Eovaldi 9-7), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 4-1) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 2-8), 9:38 p.m.

Texas (Howard 0-3) at Seattle (Anderson 5-8), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 9, Cincinnati 3

San Diego 8, Miami 3

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado (Senzatela 2-8) at Houston (Valdez 7-3), 2:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 6-10) at San Diego (Weathers 4-4), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-1) at Philadelphia (Gibson 8-3), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 10-6) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 3-6), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Ross 5-9) at N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-4), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Miley 9-4) at Atlanta (Toussaint 1-2), 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 6-4) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-10), 8:05 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 7-8) at San Francisco (Gausman 10-5), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 5:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

