Baseball Glance

East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|69
|45
|.605
|_
|Boston
|66
|50
|.569
|4
|New York
|63
|51
|.553
|6
|Toronto
|62
|51
|.549
|6½
|Baltimore
|38
|74
|.339
|30
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|67
|48
|.583
|_
|Cleveland
|55
|57
|.491
|10½
|Detroit
|56
|60
|.483
|11½
|Minnesota
|50
|65
|.435
|17
|Kansas City
|49
|64
|.434
|17
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|68
|46
|.596
|_
|Oakland
|66
|48
|.579
|2
|Seattle
|60
|55
|.522
|8½
|Los Angeles
|57
|58
|.496
|11½
|Texas
|40
|74
|.351
|28
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|59
|55
|.518
|_
|Philadelphia
|59
|55
|.518
|_
|New York
|57
|55
|.509
|1
|Washington
|50
|63
|.442
|8½
|Miami
|48
|67
|.417
|11½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|69
|46
|.600
|_
|Cincinnati
|61
|54
|.530
|8
|St. Louis
|57
|56
|.504
|11
|Chicago
|52
|64
|.448
|17½
|Pittsburgh
|41
|73
|.360
|27½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|73
|41
|.640
|_
|Los Angeles
|69
|45
|.605
|4
|San Diego
|66
|50
|.569
|8
|Colorado
|51
|63
|.447
|22
|Arizona
|35
|80
|.304
|38½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota 1, Chicago White Sox 0
Houston 5, Colorado 1
N.Y. Yankees 5, Kansas City 2
Detroit 5, Baltimore 2
Oakland 6, Cleveland 3
Boston 20, Tampa Bay 8
Toronto 10, L.A. Angels 2
Seattle 2, Texas 1
Thursday’s Games
Oakland at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore (Watkins 2-3) at Boston (Pivetta 8-5), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 6-4) at Detroit (Alexander 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 8-10) at Texas (Dunning 5-7), 8:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 8-1) at Kansas City (Minor 8-10), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 6-4) at Minnesota (Pineda 4-7), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 10-3) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-5), 9:38 p.m.
Toronto (Ray 9-5) at Seattle (Flexen 10-5), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Houston 5, Colorado 1
Miami 7, San Diego 0
N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 7, 1st game
St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 0
L.A. Dodgers 8, Philadelphia 2
Milwaukee 10, Chicago Cubs 0
Atlanta 8, Cincinnati 6, 11 innings
San Francisco 7, Arizona 2
Washington at N.Y. Mets, ppd., 2nd game
Thursday’s Games
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 5:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Atlanta (Morton 10-4) at Washington (Gray 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 9-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-6), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Keller 3-9), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-12) at Miami (Luzardo 3-5), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 13-3) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 8-1) at Kansas City (Minor 8-10), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 6-4) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-7), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 9-6) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 10-5), 9:45 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
