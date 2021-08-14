Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|71
|45
|.612
|_
|Boston
|67
|51
|.568
|5
|New York
|63
|52
|.548
|7½
|Toronto
|62
|53
|.539
|8½
|Baltimore
|38
|76
|.333
|32
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|68
|48
|.586
|_
|Cleveland
|56
|58
|.491
|11
|Detroit
|57
|61
|.483
|12
|Minnesota
|50
|66
|.431
|18
|Kansas City
|49
|65
|.430
|18
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|69
|46
|.600
|_
|Oakland
|67
|49
|.578
|2½
|Seattle
|62
|55
|.530
|8
|Los Angeles
|58
|59
|.496
|12
|Texas
|41
|75
|.353
|28½
___
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|60
|56
|.517
|_
|Philadelphia
|60
|56
|.517
|_
|New York
|59
|56
|.513
|½
|Washington
|50
|66
|.431
|10
|Miami
|49
|67
|.422
|11
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|70
|46
|.603
|_
|Cincinnati
|63
|54
|.538
|7½
|St. Louis
|59
|56
|.513
|10½
|Chicago
|52
|66
|.441
|19
|Pittsburgh
|41
|74
|.357
|28½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|75
|41
|.647
|_
|Los Angeles
|70
|46
|.603
|5
|San Diego
|66
|52
|.559
|10
|Colorado
|51
|65
|.440
|24
|Arizona
|37
|80
|.316
|38½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Cleveland 7, Detroit 4
Boston 8, Baltimore 1
Texas 8, Oakland 6
St. Louis 6, Kansas City 0
Tampa Bay 10, Minnesota 4
Houston 4, L.A. Angels 1
Seattle 3, Toronto 2
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore (Akin 0-6) at Boston (Rodríguez 8-6), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 1-5) at Detroit (Mize 6-6), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-8), 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Happ 6-6) at Kansas City (Bubic 3-5), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Patiño 2-3) at Minnesota (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 8-7) at Texas (Allard 2-10), 2:35 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 9-3) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-2), 4:07 p.m.
Toronto (Matz 9-7) at Seattle (Gilbert 5-3), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati 6, Philadelphia 1
Atlanta 4, Washington 2
St. Louis 6, Kansas City 0
Miami 14, Chicago Cubs 10
L.A. Dodgers 6, N.Y. Mets 5, 10 innings
Arizona 3, San Diego 2
San Francisco 5, Colorado 4
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 2:30 p.m., 1st game
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta (Smyly 8-3) at Washington (Espino 3-3), 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 4-6) at Philadelphia (Nola 7-6), 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 9-3) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-1), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-4) at Miami (Thompson 2-5), 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Happ 6-6) at Kansas City (Bubic 3-5), 2:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 7-8) at San Francisco (Wood 9-3), 4:05 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at Arizona (Gallen 1-6), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 9-4) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-0), 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments