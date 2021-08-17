Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|72
|47
|.605
|_
|Boston
|69
|52
|.570
|4
|New York
|67
|52
|.563
|5
|Toronto
|63
|54
|.538
|8
|Baltimore
|38
|79
|.325
|33
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|69
|50
|.580
|_
|Cleveland
|57
|60
|.487
|11
|Detroit
|58
|62
|.483
|11½
|Minnesota
|53
|66
|.445
|16
|Kansas City
|50
|67
|.427
|18
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|70
|48
|.593
|_
|Oakland
|68
|51
|.571
|2½
|Seattle
|63
|56
|.529
|7½
|Los Angeles
|59
|61
|.492
|12
|Texas
|42
|76
|.356
|28
___
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|63
|56
|.529
|_
|Philadelphia
|61
|57
|.517
|1½
|New York
|59
|59
|.500
|3½
|Miami
|51
|68
|.429
|12
|Washington
|50
|68
|.424
|12½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|72
|47
|.605
|_
|Cincinnati
|65
|55
|.542
|7½
|St. Louis
|61
|56
|.521
|10
|Chicago
|52
|69
|.430
|21
|Pittsburgh
|42
|77
|.353
|30
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|77
|42
|.647
|_
|Los Angeles
|73
|46
|.613
|4
|San Diego
|67
|54
|.554
|11
|Colorado
|53
|66
|.445
|24
|Arizona
|38
|81
|.319
|39
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 2, L.A. Angels 1
Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 2
Kansas City 7, Houston 6
Chicago White Sox 5, Oakland 2
Minnesota 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 3, 7 innings, 1st game
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Toronto at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland (Plesac 7-4) at Minnesota (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 8-6) at Washington (Gray 0-1), 4:05 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 9-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Heaney 7-8), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Watkins 2-4) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-4), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 7-1) at Detroit (Skubal 8-10), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 4-5) at Texas (Foltynewicz 2-11), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 11-3) at Kansas City (Singer 3-8), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 8-11) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-3), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Atlanta 12, Miami 2
Cincinnati 14, Chicago Cubs 5
Colorado 6, San Diego 5
L.A. Dodgers 2, Pittsburgh 1
San Francisco 7, N.Y. Mets 5
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Cincinnati (Mahle 10-3), 12:35 p.m.
San Diego (Arrieta 5-11) at Colorado (Gomber 9-7), 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-2) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 11-5), 3:45 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 8-6) at Washington (Gray 0-1), 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 11-4) at Miami (Luzardo 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 9-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 9-1), 7:45 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 5-3) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-12) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments