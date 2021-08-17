On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press
August 17, 2021 10:02 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 72 47 .605 _
Boston 69 52 .570 4
New York 67 52 .563 5
Toronto 63 54 .538 8
Baltimore 38 79 .325 33

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 69 50 .580 _
Cleveland 57 60 .487 11
Detroit 58 62 .483 11½
Minnesota 53 66 .445 16
Kansas City 50 67 .427 18

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 70 48 .593 _
Oakland 68 51 .571
Seattle 63 56 .529
Los Angeles 59 61 .492 12
Texas 42 76 .356 28

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 63 56 .529 _
Philadelphia 61 57 .517
New York 59 59 .500
Miami 51 68 .429 12
Washington 50 68 .424 12½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 72 47 .605 _
Cincinnati 65 55 .542
St. Louis 61 56 .521 10
Chicago 52 69 .430 21
Pittsburgh 42 77 .353 30

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 77 42 .647 _
Los Angeles 73 46 .613 4
San Diego 67 54 .554 11
Colorado 53 66 .445 24
Arizona 38 81 .319 39

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 2, L.A. Angels 1

Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 2

Kansas City 7, Houston 6

Chicago White Sox 5, Oakland 2

Minnesota 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland (Plesac 7-4) at Minnesota (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 8-6) at Washington (Gray 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 9-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Heaney 7-8), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Watkins 2-4) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-4), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 7-1) at Detroit (Skubal 8-10), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 4-5) at Texas (Foltynewicz 2-11), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 11-3) at Kansas City (Singer 3-8), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 8-11) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-3), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 12, Miami 2

Cincinnati 14, Chicago Cubs 5

Colorado 6, San Diego 5

L.A. Dodgers 2, Pittsburgh 1

San Francisco 7, N.Y. Mets 5

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Cincinnati (Mahle 10-3), 12:35 p.m.

San Diego (Arrieta 5-11) at Colorado (Gomber 9-7), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-2) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 11-5), 3:45 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 8-6) at Washington (Gray 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 11-4) at Miami (Luzardo 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 9-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 9-1), 7:45 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 5-3) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-12) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Comments

