Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|77
|48
|.616
|_
|New York
|73
|52
|.584
|4
|Boston
|71
|55
|.563
|6½
|Toronto
|65
|58
|.528
|11
|Baltimore
|38
|85
|.309
|38
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|72
|54
|.571
|_
|Cleveland
|61
|61
|.500
|9
|Detroit
|60
|66
|.476
|12
|Kansas City
|56
|68
|.452
|15
|Minnesota
|54
|70
|.435
|17
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|73
|52
|.584
|_
|Oakland
|70
|56
|.556
|3½
|Seattle
|68
|58
|.540
|5½
|Los Angeles
|62
|64
|.492
|11½
|Texas
|43
|81
|.347
|29½
___
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|68
|57
|.544
|_
|Philadelphia
|63
|61
|.508
|4½
|New York
|61
|63
|.492
|6½
|Washington
|53
|70
|.431
|14
|Miami
|51
|74
|.408
|17
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|76
|49
|.608
|_
|Cincinnati
|69
|57
|.548
|7½
|St. Louis
|63
|60
|.512
|12
|Chicago
|55
|72
|.433
|22
|Pittsburgh
|45
|80
|.360
|31
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|80
|44
|.645
|_
|Los Angeles
|78
|47
|.624
|2½
|San Diego
|68
|58
|.540
|13
|Colorado
|57
|68
|.456
|23½
|Arizona
|42
|84
|.333
|39
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Boston 8, Texas 4, 11 innings
Toronto 2, Chicago White Sox 1
N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta 1
Kansas City 7, Houston 1
Seattle 5, Oakland 3
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit (Skubal 8-11) at St. Louis (Lester 4-6), 1:15 p.m.
Kansas City (Minor 8-11) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 10-4), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 8-1) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-8), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-9) at Toronto (Ray 9-5), 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 1-2) at Boston (Pivetta 9-6), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Howard 0-3) at Cleveland (Plesac 7-4), 7:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta 1
Pittsburgh 6, Arizona 5
Chicago Cubs 6, Colorado 4
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit (Skubal 8-11) at St. Louis (Lester 4-6), 1:15 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 9-7) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-10), 2:20 p.m.
Arizona (Gilbert 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-8), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Cueto 7-6) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-8), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Gray 0-1) at Miami (Cabrera 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 7-12) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-7), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 13-2) at San Diego (Snell 6-5), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Arizona at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
