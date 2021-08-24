On Air: Innovation In Government
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press
August 24, 2021 10:02 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 77 48 .616 _
New York 73 52 .584 4
Boston 71 55 .563
Toronto 65 58 .528 11
Baltimore 38 85 .309 38

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 72 54 .571 _
Cleveland 61 61 .500 9
Detroit 60 66 .476 12
Kansas City 56 68 .452 15
Minnesota 54 70 .435 17

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 73 52 .584 _
Oakland 70 56 .556
Seattle 68 58 .540
Los Angeles 62 64 .492 11½
Texas 43 81 .347 29½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 68 57 .544 _
Philadelphia 63 61 .508
New York 61 63 .492
Washington 53 70 .431 14
Miami 51 74 .408 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 76 49 .608 _
Cincinnati 69 57 .548
St. Louis 63 60 .512 12
Chicago 55 72 .433 22
Pittsburgh 45 80 .360 31

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 80 44 .645 _
Los Angeles 78 47 .624
San Diego 68 58 .540 13
Colorado 57 68 .456 23½
Arizona 42 84 .333 39

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Boston 8, Texas 4, 11 innings

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the ways agencies are seeking to disrupt, dismantle and limit the damage of cyber attacks in this free e-book.

Toronto 2, Chicago White Sox 1

N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta 1

Kansas City 7, Houston 1

Seattle 5, Oakland 3

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit (Skubal 8-11) at St. Louis (Lester 4-6), 1:15 p.m.

Kansas City (Minor 8-11) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 10-4), 2:10 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 8-1) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-8), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-9) at Toronto (Ray 9-5), 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 1-2) at Boston (Pivetta 9-6), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Howard 0-3) at Cleveland (Plesac 7-4), 7:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta 1

Pittsburgh 6, Arizona 5

Chicago Cubs 6, Colorado 4

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit (Skubal 8-11) at St. Louis (Lester 4-6), 1:15 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 9-7) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-10), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (Gilbert 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-8), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Cueto 7-6) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-8), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Gray 0-1) at Miami (Cabrera 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 7-12) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-7), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 13-2) at San Diego (Snell 6-5), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|23 FedID 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Veteran LeToi Adams makes game-winning basket in double overtime at 40th National Veterans Wheelchair Games