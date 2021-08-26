On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press
August 26, 2021 10:02 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 79 48 .622 _
New York 74 52 .587
Boston 72 56 .563
Toronto 66 59 .528 12
Baltimore 39 86 .312 39

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 73 55 .570 _
Cleveland 62 62 .500 9
Detroit 61 67 .477 12
Kansas City 56 70 .444 16
Minnesota 55 71 .437 17

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 75 52 .591 _
Oakland 70 57 .551 5
Seattle 69 58 .543 6
Los Angeles 63 65 .492 12½
Texas 44 82 .349 30½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 68 58 .540 _
Philadelphia 63 63 .500 5
New York 61 65 .484 7
Washington 54 71 .432 13½
Miami 52 75 .409 16½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 78 49 .614 _
Cincinnati 69 59 .539
St. Louis 64 61 .512 13
Chicago 56 73 .434 23
Pittsburgh 46 81 .362 32

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 82 44 .651 _
Los Angeles 80 47 .630
San Diego 68 60 .531 15
Colorado 58 69 .457 24½
Arizona 43 85 .336 40

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis 3, Detroit 2, 10 innings

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the ways agencies are seeking to disrupt, dismantle and limit the damage of cyber attacks in this free e-book.

Houston 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 7, Philadelphia 4

Cleveland 7, Texas 2

Toronto 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Baltimore 10, L.A. Angels 6

Minnesota 9, Boston 6, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 8-4) at Baltimore (Harvey 6-13), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 9-7) at Cleveland (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 10-7) at Detroit (Manning 3-5), 7:10 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Houston (Odorizzi 6-6) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Thompson 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-7), 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 4-4) at Minnesota (Albers 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 8-8) at L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-3), 9:38 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 12-6) at Oakland (Manaea 8-8), 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 4-6) at Seattle (Gilbert 5-5), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston at Cleveland, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 5, Colorado 2, 7 innings, 1st game

St. Louis 3, Detroit 2, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 7, Philadelphia 4

San Francisco 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Arizona 5, Pittsburgh 2

Miami 4, Washington 3, 10 innings

Colorado 13, Chicago Cubs 10, 10 innings, 2nd game

Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 3, 16 innings

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Arizona (Widener 2-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 7-7), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Happ 7-6) at Pittsburgh (Peters 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Miley 10-4) at Miami (Thompson 2-5), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Espino 3-4) at N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-5), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 12-5) at Atlanta (Fried 11-7), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Thompson 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-7), 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 4-4) at Minnesota (Albers 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 8-8) at L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-3), 9:38 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 4-6) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|23 IEEE BIGDATASERVICE 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Park Service celebrates 105th birthday