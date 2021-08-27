Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|79
|48
|.622
|_
|New York
|75
|52
|.591
|4
|Boston
|73
|56
|.566
|7
|Toronto
|66
|60
|.524
|12½
|Baltimore
|40
|86
|.317
|38½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|74
|55
|.574
|_
|Cleveland
|63
|62
|.504
|9
|Detroit
|61
|67
|.477
|12½
|Kansas City
|57
|70
|.449
|16
|Minnesota
|55
|72
|.433
|18
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|75
|52
|.591
|_
|Oakland
|70
|58
|.547
|5½
|Seattle
|69
|59
|.539
|6½
|Los Angeles
|63
|66
|.488
|13
|Texas
|44
|83
|.346
|31
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|68
|58
|.540
|_
|Philadelphia
|63
|64
|.496
|5½
|New York
|61
|66
|.480
|7½
|Washington
|54
|72
|.429
|14
|Miami
|53
|75
|.414
|16
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|78
|50
|.609
|_
|Cincinnati
|70
|59
|.543
|8½
|St. Louis
|64
|62
|.508
|13
|Chicago
|56
|73
|.434
|22½
|Pittsburgh
|47
|81
|.367
|31
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|83
|44
|.654
|_
|Los Angeles
|81
|47
|.633
|2½
|San Diego
|68
|61
|.527
|16
|Colorado
|58
|69
|.457
|25
|Arizona
|44
|85
|.341
|40
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore 13, L.A. Angels 1
Chicago White Sox 10, Toronto 7
Cleveland 10, Texas 6
Boston 12, Minnesota 2
N.Y. Yankees 7, Oakland 6
Kansas City 6, Seattle 4
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Boston (Eovaldi 10-8) at Cleveland (Quantrill 4-2), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-1) at Oakland (Montas 9-9), 4:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Hernández 4-1) at Seattle (Anderson 6-8), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 5-2) at Detroit (Alexander 2-2), 6:10 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 8-4) at Texas (Allard 3-10), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Patiño 3-3) at Baltimore (Means 5-6), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-6) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-3), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 7-5) at Minnesota (Barnes 0-3), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 5-7), 9:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 7:08 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati 5, Milwaukee 1
Pittsburgh 11, St. Louis 7
San Francisco 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Miami 7, Washington 5
Arizona 8, Philadelphia 7
L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 0
Friday’s Games
Arizona at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Arizona (Mejía 0-0) at Philadelphia (Gibson 9-5), 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-4) at Miami (Alcantara 7-12), 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 12-7) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-6) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-3), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 7-5) at Minnesota (Barnes 0-3), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Nolin 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-12), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 7-3) at Atlanta (Smyly 9-3), 7:20 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 5-7), 9:07 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 7-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-2), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Arizona at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
